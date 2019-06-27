Edison passing tournament is set for Saturday

It’s going to be a fun time on Saturday at Huntington Beach Edison, where many of the Southland’s top football programs will be participating in a seven on seven passing tournament.
Santa Ana Mater Dei, St. John Bosco, Corona Centennial and Gardena Serra lead the teams.
Several players, including Mater Dei quarterback Bryce Young, won’t be participating because of out-of-town camps.
But there will be lots of top skill position players, such as quarterbacks DJ Uiagalelei of St. John Bosco, Miller Moss of Alemany, Jake Garcia of Narbonne, AJ Duffy of Rancho Verde and Shane Illingworth of Norco, plus receivers Chad Johnson Jr. of L.A. Cathedral, Gary Bryant of Corona Centennial and St. John Bosco’s many receivers. Mater Dei is loaded with top defensive backs, too.
Action begins at 9 a.m. and usually finishes by the early afternoon. Admission is free.
Bonita is holding a two-day tournament on Friday and Saturday.