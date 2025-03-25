Prep talk: No. 1 Corona, No. 2 Huntington Beach, No. 4 La Mirada in Boras Classic

Corona’s outstanding infielders: Second baseman Trey Ebel, from left, shortstop Billy Carlson and third baseman Brady Ebel.

The Boras Classic South Division begins on Tuesday at JSerra and Mater Dei, and let’s just say the 16-team bracket is loaded with top teams in Southern California, including No. 1 Corona, No. 2 Huntington Beach, No. 4 La Mirada and No. 5 Mater Dei. If Corona and Huntington Beach can survive the early rounds, the two unbeaten teams would meet in Friday’s 6 p.m. championship at JSerra.

Winning this tournament is all about pitching depth, with teams trying to win four games in four days. Corona opens at 9 a.m. on Tuesday against Gahr at JSerra. Huntington Beach faces Aquinas at 9 a.m. at Mater Dei.

There are four unbeaten teams in the tournament — Corona, Huntington Beach, Mater Dei and Aquinas.

The City Section is represented by Birmingham (7-2), which has showed off two outstanding pitchers in the opening month of the season in Allen Olmos and freshman Carlos Acuna. Birmingham faces La Mirada at noon at Mater Dei in its opener.

Action continues Wednesday and Thursday, with the semifinals at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Mater Dei and JSerra.

School is in session during games from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., so at JSerra there is an off-site parking area. Here’s the information.

