High school track: Freshman Rayshon Luke of St. John Bosco runs wind-aided 10.61 100 meters

St. John Bosco has another athlete to watch in the coming years in freshman running back Rayshon Luke, who has been showing off his speed in track and field.
At Saturday’s Southern Section Division 3 prelims at Estancia, Luke recorded the fastest 100 meters with a time of 10.61 (2.7 wind). State favorite Christian Grubb of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame qualified second at 10.64 (1.3 wind). Another freshman, PJ Ize-Iyamu of Chaminade, ran 10.69 with 2.1 wind. It sets up a great 100 next Saturday at El Camino College.
Grubb led all qualifiers in the 200 with a time of 21.21.
Freshman Daniela Quintero of Harvard-Westlake led all Division 3 qualifiers in the 1,600 in 5:00.12 and in the 800 in 2:16.51. Tessa Green of Santa Margarita ran 12.06 in the 100.
Sophomore Anthony Taylor of L.A. Cathedral ran 14.34 in the 110 hurdles to be the No. 1 qualifer and was No. 2 in the 300 hurdles in 39.32. Brayden Borquez of Harvard-Westlake ran 48.84 in the 400 and 38.32 in the 300 hurdles to be the fastest qualifier in both events.. Kai Dettman of South Pasadena ran 1:57.60 in the 800.
In Division 1, freshman Samarra Monroy of Long Beach Millikan ran 54.72 to lead qualifiers in the girls’ 400.
In Division 2, De’Anna Nowling of Calabasas ran 11.79 in the girls’ 100 meters.
Sophomore Antonio Abrego of Golden Valley sped to a time of 1:54.96 in the 800.
Riley Hunt of Simi Valley led qualifiers in the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.21. Ryan Rivituso of Edison ran 48.86 in the 400.
In Division 4, Audrey Suarez of Pasadena Mayfield had the fastest 1,600 qualifying time at 5:01.22.