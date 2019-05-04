High school track: Freshman Rayshon Luke of St. John Bosco runs wind-aided 10.61 100 meters

Sophomore Anthony Taylor of L.A. Cathedral ran 14.34 in the 110 hurdles to be the No. 1 qualifer and was No. 2 in the 300 hurdles in 39.32. Brayden Borquez of Harvard-Westlake ran 48.84 in the 400 and 38.32 in the 300 hurdles to be the fastest qualifier in both events.. Kai Dettman of South Pasadena ran 1:57.60 in the 800.