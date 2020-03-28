A second Colorado Avalanche player tests positive for COVID-19

A second player on the Colorado Avalanche has tested positive for COVID-19, the club said in a statement released Saturday. That brings to four the number of NHL players known to have tested positive, following positive tests on two players on the Ottawa Senators.

The statement said the Avalanche were informed of the second positive late Friday.

“The player is in self-isolation. All other Avalanche players, staff and others who might have had close contact with the player have been informed and remain isolated as per prior League direction and are monitoring their health and will be in touch with Club medical staff as necessary,” the statement read. “No other Avalanche player or staff member has shown symptoms at this time.”

The four players who are known to have tested positive all played the Kings at Staples Center in the last few days before the NHL suspended play March 12 in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The Avalanche faced the Kings on March 9, and the Senators played the Kings on March 11.

Ottawa radio commentator Gord Wilson, who was part of the Senators’ traveling party in Los Angeles, also has tested positive for COVID-19.

In addition, St. Louis Blues play-by-play announcer John Kelly tested positive for the coronavirus and pneumonia, he confirmed Friday. The Blues did not play at Staples Center, but they did play the Ducks at Anaheim on March 11, a day after the Senators had faced the Ducks at Honda Center.