Hockey

Third member of Ottawa Senators’ traveling party tests positive for COVID-19

The Kings' Blake Lizotte, right, reaches for the puck in front of the Senators' Thomas Chabot on March 11, 2020, at Staples Center.
The Kings’ Blake Lizotte, right, reaches for the puck in front of the Senators’ Thomas Chabot on March 11 at Staples Center.
(Harry How / Getty Images)
By Helene ElliottSports Columnist 
March 27, 2020
9:05 PM
Ottawa Senators radio analyst Gord Wilson has tested positive for COVID-19, the Ottawa Sun and other media outlets reported Friday, making him the third member of the traveling party for the team’s trip to San Jose, Anaheim and Los Angeles to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Three NHL players have tested positive — two from Ottawa, who played the Kings at Staples Center on March 11, and one from the Colorado Avalanche, who visited the Kings on March 9. Two members of the Lakers and four members of the Brooklyn Nets, who also played at Staples Center in the final days before the NBA and NHL put their respective schedules on hold, are known to have tested positive.

Wilson was tested last week because he felt ill after he returned from the team’s trip. He learned his diagnosis from Ottawa Public Health on Friday. He has been self-isolating at home.

“We’ve all had the flu, and we’ve all had bad colds. This is completely different ... completely different. It grips you,” he told the Sun.

St. Louis Blues Blues play-by-play announcer John Kelly also tested positive for COVID-19 and went into self-quarantine March 13, the team said in a statement. The statement said Kelly “is now feeling strong and symptom free.” The Blues’ final game before the NHL suspended play was March 11 at Anaheim.

HockeyCoronavirus Pandemic
Helene Elliott
Follow Us
Helene Elliott joined the Los Angeles Times’ sports department in 1989. She became the first female journalist to be honored with a plaque in the Hall of Fame of a major professional sport as the 2005 winner of the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Elmer Ferguson Award, awarded to writers “who have brought honor to journalism and to hockey.” A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., and graduate of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, she has covered 16 Olympics. She recently crossed covering Wimbledon off her bucket list.
