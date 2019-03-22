Pitching should keep the Indians atop weak AL Central

New manager Rocco Baldelli has an improved roster. The addition of right-handed sluggers Nelson Cruz, who has averaged 40 homers and 104 RBIs over the past five seasons, and C.J. Cron, who had 30 homers and 74 RBIs in 140 game for Tampa Bay in 2018, helps balance a lineup that includes the left-handed-hitting Eddie Rosario, Max Kepler and Jason Castro and switch-hitters Jorge Polanco and Marwin Gonzalez, who will play third base until Miguel Sano returns from leg surgery in May. The rotation may lack an ace but is solid.