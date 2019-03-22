Pitching should keep the Indians atop weak AL Central

A look at every team in the American League Central and their 2019 predicted order of finish.
1 | CLEVELAND INDIANS
2018 | 91-71, 1st in Central
Last year in playoffs | 2018
What is arguably baseball’s best rotation, a group headed by two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber and Trevor Bauer, will keep the Indians in the hunt for their fourth straight division title, and a bullpen anchored by Brad Hand looks stout despite the loss of closer Cody Allen and versatile left-hander Andrew Miller. A top-heavy lineup featuring leadoff man Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez, who combined for 163 extra-base hits and 197 RBIs last season, should benefit from the return of Bradley Zimmer from shoulder surgery in July.
2019 Cleveland Indians
Projected batting order
|Player
|Position
|Player1. Francisco Lindor
|PositionShortstop
|Player2. Jason Kipnis
|PositionSecond base
|Player3. Jose Ramirez
|PositionThird base
|Player4. Carlos Santana
|PositionFirst base
|Player5. Hanley Ramirez
|PositionDesignated hitter
|Player6. Jake Bauers
|PositionLeft field
|Player7. Tyler Naquin
|PositionRight field
|Player8. Roberto Perez
|PositionCatcher
|Player9. Leonys Martin
|PositionCenter field
Pitching
|Pitching rotation
|Throws
2 | MINNESOTA TWINS
2018 |78-84, 2nd in Central
Last year in playoffs | 2017
New manager Rocco Baldelli has an improved roster. The addition of right-handed sluggers Nelson Cruz, who has averaged 40 homers and 104 RBIs over the past five seasons, and C.J. Cron, who had 30 homers and 74 RBIs in 140 game for Tampa Bay in 2018, helps balance a lineup that includes the left-handed-hitting Eddie Rosario, Max Kepler and Jason Castro and switch-hitters Jorge Polanco and Marwin Gonzalez, who will play third base until Miguel Sano returns from leg surgery in May. The rotation may lack an ace but is solid.
2019 Minnesota Twins
Projected batting order
|Player
|Position
|Player1. Jorge Polanco
|PositionShortstop
|Player2. Max Kepler
|PositionRight field
|Player3. Nelson Cruz
|PositionDesignated hitter
|Player4. Eddie Rosario
|PositionLeft field
|Player5. C.J. Cron
|PositionFirst base
|Player6. Marwin Gonzalez
|PositionThird base
|Player7. Jonathan Schoop
|PositionSecond base
|Player8. Jason Castro
|PositionCatcher
|Player9. Byron Buxton
|PositionCenter field
Pitching
|Pitching rotation
|Throws
|Pitching rotationJose Berrios
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationKyle Gibson
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationMichael Pineda
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationJake Odorizzi
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationMartin Perez
|ThrowsLeft-handed
|Pitching rotationCloser
|Throws
|Pitching rotationTrevor May
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationSetup
|Throws
|Pitching rotationTaylor Rogers
|ThrowsLeft-handed
3 | CHICAGO WHITE SOX
2018 | 62-100, 4th in Central
Last year in playoffs | 2008
The White Sox have been stockpiling prospects during a lengthy rebuilding process in which they’ve averaged 69 wins over the past six years. One of those players—outfielder Eloy Jimenez—should boost the lineup immediately after signing a 6-year, $43 million contract March 20. The rotation should benefit from a full season from ace Carlos Rodon, who was limited by shoulder surgery to 20 starts in 2018.
2019 Chicago White Sox
Projected batting order
|Player
|Position
|Player1. John Jay
|PositionRight field
|Player2. Yoan Moncada
|PositionThird base
|Player3. Jose Abreu
|PositionFirst base
|Player4. Yonder Alonso
|PositionDesignated hitter
|Player5. Welington Castillo
|PositionCatcher
|Player6. Daniel Palka
|PositionLeft field
|Player7. Tim Anderson
|PositionShortstop
|Player8. Yolmer Sanchez
|PositionSecond base
|Player9. Adam Engel
|PositionCenter field
Pitching
|Pitching rotation
|Throws
|Pitching rotationCarlos Rodon
|ThrowsLeft-handed
|Pitching rotationReynaldo Lopez
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationIvan Nova
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationLucas Giolito
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationDylan Covey
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationCloser
|Throws
|Pitching rotationAlex Colome
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationSetup
|Throws
|Pitching rotationNate Jones
|ThrowsRight-handed
4 | DETROIT TIGERS
2018 | 64-98, 3rd in Central
Last year in playoffs | 2014
Two-time AL MVP Miguel Cabrera appears sound after undergoing season-ending surgery to repair a ruptured left biceps tendon last June. The Tigers will need significant production from the 35-year-old slugger, who has five years and $162 million left on his contract, to be competitive. Ace Michael Fulmer, the 2016 AL rookie of the year, will open the season on the injured list after undergoing off-season right-knee surgery. Youngsters Christin Stewart and Jeimer Candelario show promise, but the Tigers appear years away from contending.
2019 Detroit Tigers
Projected batting order
|Player
|Position
|Player1. Josh Harrison
|PositionSecond base
|Player2. Nick Castellanos
|PositionRight field
|Player3. Miguel Cabrera
|PositionDesignated hitter
|Player4. Niko Goodrum
|PositionFirst base
|Player5. Christin Stewart
|PositionLeft field
|Player6. Jeimer Candelario
|PositionThird base
|Player7. Jordy Mercer
|PositionShortstop
|Player8. Grayson Greiner
|PositionCatcher
|Player9. JaCoby Jones
|PositionCenter field
Pitching
|Pitching rotation
|Throws
|Pitching rotationJordan Zimmermann
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationMatthew Boyd
|ThrowsLeft-handed
|Pitching rotationMatt Moore
|ThrowsLeft-handed
|Pitching rotationTyson Ross
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationDaniel Norris
|ThrowsLeft-handed
|Pitching rotationCloser
|Throws
|Pitching rotationShane Greene
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationSetup
|Throws
|Pitching rotationJoe Jimenez
|ThrowsRight-handed
5 | KANSAS CITY ROYALS
2018 | 58-104, 5th in Central
Last year in playoffs | 2015
Three years after winning the World Series, the Royals had the second-worst record in baseball in 2018, and they remain in a rebuilding phase. Kansas City did well to sign veteran catcher Martin Maldonado, a capable defensive replacement for Salvador Perez, who underwent season-ending elbow surgery in early March. But Maldonado is not a productive hitter and won’t match Perez’s 25-homer, 80-RBI power. The return of cleanup batter Jorge Soler, who missed the last three months of the 2018 season because of a foot injury, should bolster the lineup.
2019 Kansas City Royals
Projected batting order
|Player
|Position
|Player1. Whit Merrifield
|PositionSecond base
|Player2. Adalberto Mondesi
|PositionShortstop
|Player3. Alex Gordon
|PositionLeft field
|Player4. Jorge Soler
|PositionDesignated hitter
|Player5. Ryan O’Hearn
|PositionFirst base
|Player6. Hunter Dozier
|PositionThird base
|Player7. Brian Goodwin
|PositionRight field
|Player8. Martin Maldonado
|PositionCatcher
|Player9. Billy Hamilton
|PositionCenter field
Pitching
|Pitching rotation
|Throws
|Pitching rotationDanny Duffy
|ThrowsLeft-handed
|Pitching rotationBrad Keller
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationJakob Junis
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationIan Kennedy
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationJorge Lopez
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationCloser
|Throws
|Pitching rotationBrad Boxberger
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationSetup
|Throws
|Pitching rotationWily Peralta
|ThrowsRight-handed