Antonio Brown trade talks between Bills and Steelers fall through

While seeing Brown in Buffalo would have been a strange development since the Bills weren’t among the teams reportedly vying for his services, the Bills certainly could use a player of his caliber to bolster their playmaker-needy offense. With $76 million in salary-cap space, per Overthecap.com, Buffalo has plenty of money to play with in free agency, but Brown is the best offensive player available outside of soon-to-be free agent Le’Veon Bell.