Canelo Alvarez's victory confirms he needs to fight Gennady Golovkin again

Whereas Alvarez and Jacobs were respectful of each other during the promotion of their fight, Alvarez and Golovkin share a genuine mutual animosity. Golovkin parted ways with provocateur trainer Abel Sanchez — he is now trained by Johnathan Banks — but his distaste of Alvarez remains. Over the last couple of weeks, Golovkin refused to make any predictions about Saturday night, probably because he didn’t want to do anything to help promote an Alvarez fight.