James Corden pranks David Beckham with hideous fake statue before real one is unveiled

In the recent past, the likenesses of soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Brandi Chastain and Mohamed Saleh weren’t quite nailed by their sculptors, and the results were unintentionally hilarious. So if anyone — perhaps a late-night talk show host? — had wanted to prank Beckham with a fake statue before the unveiling of the real one, there would be a pretty good chance he would fall for it.