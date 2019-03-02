Dodgers’ split squads lose to San Diego and Cleveland

ON THE MOUND: Hyun-Jin Ryu looked sharp against the Padres, allowing two singles, striking out two and walking none in two innings, but he did not throw the slider he hopes to add to his repertoire this spring. “It’s not that I didn’t want to throw it,” Ryu said through a translator, “but I just couldn’t throw it, due to other circumstances.” And what were those? “Our great starting catcher [Austin Barnes] said he likes my cutter more than the slider and didn’t feel the need for it, so for that reason, I couldn’t throw my slider today.” Pedro Baez sandwiched three strikeouts around two long solo homers to San Diego’s Jose Pirela and Ty France. Caleb Ferguson (three earned runs, four hits, one inning) and Dylan Floro (one earned run, four hits, one inning) were roughed up by the Indians.