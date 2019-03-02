Dodgers’ split squads lose to San Diego and Cleveland

San Diego Padres 5, Dodgers 4
Cleveland Indians 8, Dodgers 4
AT THE PLATE: Speedy minor league shortstop Errol Robinson tripled to center field and scored on a wild pitch in the third inning, then drove a run-scoring double to left during a three-run fourth against the Padres. Jake Peter doubled and scored on Cody Asche’s sacrifice fly, and Max Muncy knocked in a run with an infield single in the fourth. Shortstop prospect Gavin Lux keyed a two-run second inning against the Indians with an RBI triple to left field, and top catching prospect Keiber Ruiz hit a two-run single in the eighth. Left fielder Joc Pederson struck out in all three at-bats against Cleveland.
ON THE MOUND: Hyun-Jin Ryu looked sharp against the Padres, allowing two singles, striking out two and walking none in two innings, but he did not throw the slider he hopes to add to his repertoire this spring. “It’s not that I didn’t want to throw it,” Ryu said through a translator, “but I just couldn’t throw it, due to other circumstances.” And what were those? “Our great starting catcher [Austin Barnes] said he likes my cutter more than the slider and didn’t feel the need for it, so for that reason, I couldn’t throw my slider today.” Pedro Baez sandwiched three strikeouts around two long solo homers to San Diego’s Jose Pirela and Ty France. Caleb Ferguson (three earned runs, four hits, one inning) and Dylan Floro (one earned run, four hits, one inning) were roughed up by the Indians.
EXTRA BASES: Barnes made a strong throw to second to catch Padres left fielder Franchy Cordero attempting to steal in the second inning but was unable to catch two other Padres at second. … Walker Buehler, who is being “slow played” after logging 177 innings between the minors, regular season and playoffs last season — double his workload from his rookie season in 2017 — threw on flat ground Thursday. He’s only thrown off a mound once, but manager Dave Roberts said Buehler will resume throwing off a mound soon and will make enough exhibition appearances to be ready for the season.
UP NEXT: The Dodgers will play Arizona at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale at noon PST on Saturday. Right-hander Brock Stewart will start for the Dodgers against Diamondbacks right-hander Matt Andriese. TV: SportsNet LA; Radio: 570.