Kawhi Leonard and Paul George join the Clippers: NBA reactions

The Clippers changed the NBA landscape for seasons to come late Friday night with not one, but two epic moves.
First, they landed the biggest free agent on the market by far when when two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard chose to leave the Toronto Raptors, the team he led to a championship last month, and come to L.A. — but not to join superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis with the Lakers, as many expected.
Instead, Leonard will be half of a super duo down the hall at Staples Center, after the Clippers acquired six-time All-Star Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder.
George was pretty psyched, to say the least, when he heard about the trade that would send him back near his childhood home of Palmdale.
So were a couple of his new teammates, Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams.
Beverley and teammate Montezl Harrell took to social media to give credit to legendary NBA executive Jerry West, who joined the Clippers front office as a consultant in June 2017.
George’s only social media post on the matter so far was a tweet that indicated he had no bad feelings toward former Oklahoma City teammate Russell Westbrook.
Oklahoma City’s Patrick Peterson was somehow able to laugh about losing a teammate who was third in league MVP voting last season.
Jamal Crawford, who spent five seasons with the Clippers, called his former team’s surprise moves “the quietest heist I’ve ever seen.”
Many others from around the NBA also posted their reactions on social media. Let’s just say everybody’s minds were pretty much blown.
Hey, good point. Wonder how the biggest Clippers fan in the universe is taking the news.
Spoiler alert: He’s losing his mind.