Lamar Jackson apologizes after posting Instagram video showing him driving 105 mph

If only Instagram had crashed a day earlier, Lamar Jackson might not have found himself needing to apologize for driving 105 mph for no apparent reason.
The Baltimore Ravens quarterback appears to have recorded video of himself while driving (already a not a very safe thing to do), then posted the video Tuesday on Instagram. It’s not exactly clear what his purpose was for doing so, since it’s just footage of him cruising along and jamming to some tunes (heard some old school B2K in there, very nice).
It seemed like pretty mundane stuff — until TMZ took a closer look and noticed that the speedometer was registering a speed of well over 100 mph and that a seat belt light was on, indicating that someone wasn’t buckled in. There was no indication that anyone was in the car with Jackson.
Jackson tweeted out an apology Wednesday, saying, “I made a bad decision and will set a better example going forward. #Myapologies.”
The video no longer appears on Instagram (which, by the way, is up and running again after Wednesday’s interruption), but TMZ still has it posted on its site.
The Ravens acknowledged the TMZ report Wednesday evening. "We are aware of the report and have addressed it," the team stated.
Baltimore traded up to select Jackson with the final pick of the first round in last year’s draft. He made his first start on Nov. 18 in place of injured veteran Joe Flacco and eventually claimed the starting role outright. Jackson and the Ravens finished the regular season on a 6-1 run to clinch the AFC North title before losing to the Chargers in the wild-card round of the playoffs.
Flacco was traded to the Denver Broncos in a move that was made official when the league year began Wednesday.