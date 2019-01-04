Letters: Is this going to be worth it for UCLA?

Bill Plaschke, just what was the purpose of your hatchet job description of the UCLA basketball program in your column on New Year’s Day? Did you try to make it sound like the USC program to scare off prospective coaches? Why would a local sportswriter be inclined to do such a thing? And after spending the first half of your column suggesting that no highly respected coach should consider the job, you switch to saying that Dan Guerrero must get a highly respected coach. Do you even understand the insanity of your words?