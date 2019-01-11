Letters: Well, Kliff Kingsbury was just passing through

I’ve come to grips with the fact that UCLA will never find another John Wooden and our fans need to get over that. However, I’m sick and tired of hearing that we’re no longer an “elite” hoops program. Over the last 15 years, I’d put this resume among the top 10 of any schools: one runner-up, three Final Fours, three Sweet 16s and 11 tourney appearances. In addition to a new $35-million practice facility and a newly renovated Pauley what else could you ask for?