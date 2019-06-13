Letters: Call the Angels what you want, they’re the only Southland team with a World Series title in the last 30 years

Yes, that's correct. In a friendly, the Thai team beat their hosts by the same 13-0 score just last year. They then won 11-0 just a couple months later. In other words, the Thai team knows exactly why the U.S. kept playing hard despite the score — it's what you do when you're playing for your country. No one should give the USWNT one ounce of crap for taking their jobs seriously, treating their opponents like professionals, and celebrating their achievements at the biggest event of their careers and lives.