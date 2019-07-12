Letters: Women's soccer team is on top of the world, again

Can some please explain to me why Magic Johnson and other executives have been fined by the NBA for just a simple comment on another player, but yet, Kawhi Leonard can actively and outwardly recruit an under contract player and persuade him to bully his way out of that contract? How in the world is this not tampering on steroids? If this is the future of the NBA, the league will fall apart. Quite frankly, this sickens me as a fan. The NBA is no longer about competition.