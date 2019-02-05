Lindsey Vonn crashes in super-G run at world championships

Lindsey Vonn’s farewell week at the world championships got off to a scary start on Tuesday.
Vonn crashed heavily during her super-G run in Sweden, hitting a gate in midair before slamming into the safety nets alongside the course. After being tended to by medical personnel, she managed to get up and ski down the hill.
"Everyone was screaming as she crashed jumping through the gates,'' Austrian skier Nicole Schmidhofer told the Associated Press. "That's Lindsey. She [goes] 100% or nothing. That's why she has won so many races and why she's an Olympic champion.''
Vonn appeared to be in pain while stretching her legs after she made it to the bottom of the hill.
The 34-year-old announced last week she will retire after competing in downhill at the world championships on Sunday. She entered her 19th World Cup campaign intending to compete through the end of the season, but chronic pain in her knees has limited her ability to lean into high-speed turns.
“My body is broken beyond repair and it isn’t letting me have the final season I dreamed of,” Vonn wrote on Instagram last week. “My body is screaming at me to stop and it’s time for me to listen.”
Vonn is the most successful woman in World Cup history with four titles, 82 wins and 137 podiums. She won downhill gold and super-G bronze at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympic Games and took home a bronze medal in downhill at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Mikaela Shiffrin, the three-time American Olympic medalist, won the super-G race.