NCAA tournament: One perfect bracket remains after the first 48 games

The only difference between the two perfect brackets’ predictions for the day was the outcome of the Texas Tech-Buffalo game. Once Texas Tech pulled away for a 78-58 win, “Center Road” was alone at the top. That bracket’s perfection was challenged one more time Sunday night, when UC Irvine scored the first 14 points of the second half against Oregon to take a two-point lead. But the Ducks prevailed 73-54, marking a pristine opening weekend for “Center Road.”