What time is the 2019 NFL draft?

NFL fans rejoice — draft day is finally here!
Here’s all the information you’ll need to make sure you don’t miss a single pick.
The event takes place in Nashville this year, starting with the first round Thursday at 5 p.m. PDT. Rounds 2 and 3 take place Friday, starting at 4 p.m. PDT, and rounds 4-7 starting Saturday at 9 a.m. PDT.
TV viewers have several choices when it comes to watching the draft, with ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes all providing coverage (ESPN2 also will help out on Friday). For those who prefer to follow along on their mobile devices, the NFL, NFL Network, ABC and ESPN apps will provide a livestream.
The Arizona Cardinals have the No. 1 overall pick. Will they pull they trigger and take former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray? And if so, what will become of former UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen, whom the Cardinals selected with the No. 10 overall pick last year? We will soon find out.
The Chargers get their first pick at No. 28, and the Rams get their turn at No. 31.
