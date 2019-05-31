Sparks and Ogwumike sisters looking for first win in home opener against the Sun

All eyes will be on two-time All-Star Chiney Ogwumike, who is facing her former team for the first time since she was traded in the offseason. Ogwumike was drafted first overall in 2014 by the Sun, but broadcasting obligations with ESPN and a desire to play with her sister, Nneka Ogwumike, resulted in Connecticut sending her to Los Angeles in exchange for a 2020 first-round pick.