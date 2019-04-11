Sparks think they've found some good fits for team in WNBA draft

The Sparks sought to select the right fit for their team during the WNBA draft on Wednesday, and they chose three players who have the potential to do exactly that.
With the No. 7 overall pick, the Sparks selected Baylor center Kalani Brown, who averaged 15.8 points and 8.2 rebounds for the national-champion Bears.
She is an efficient shooter with a reputation for her selflessness as a teammate. She is the daughter of PJ Brown, a former NBA player, but she is not in his shadow.
“Just by making it here,” Brown said in an ESPN interview, “I think I’m making my own legacy.”
Notre Dame’s Marina Mabrey, a 5-foot-11 guard who averaged 12.8 points and shot 40.8% from three-point range, was the Sparks’ second-round selection. The Sparks’ final section was Spanish guard Angela Salvadores of Duke with the No. 31 overall pick.
After Mabrey’s selection, each member of Notre Dame’s starting five was drafted by the second round.
Fighting Irish junior Jackie Young was selected by the Las Vegas Aces as the No. 1 overall pick. She was followed by Asia Durr, Teaira McCowan, Katie Lou Samuelson and Arike Ogunbowale, her Notre Dame teammate.
UCLA senior Kennedy Burke was drafted to the Dallas Wings with the No. 22 overall pick. A versatile player with shooting ability and length, Burke helped the Bruins reach the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament.