Yasiel Puig homers off Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw in first at-bat back in L.A.

The clash with Kershaw, who was making his season debut, began when Puig ripped the first pitch, an 88-mph slider, down the left-field line just foul. He waved at the second, a looping curveball, to fall behind 0-2. He then took a ball high before Kershaw tried going back to his slider. The pitch lacked depth — a problem that plagued Kershaw last season — and didn’t fool Puig. He held his arm up as he rounded first base. He looked back at the Reds’ dugout when he did. The crowd was left stunned and the Reds had a 2-0 lead.