Five takeaways from the Lakers' 129-128 win over the Boston Celtics

2. LeBron James is back. For the first time since his injury, James looked like himself again, notching a triple double — his fourth of the season — with 28 points, 12 assists and 12 rebounds. Unfamiliar with the process of returning from an injury, James has been trying to ease his way back into things. He returned last Thursday against the Clippers and got a double double in an overtime win. He sat out against the Warriors after playing too many minutes against the Clippers. “Every possession and every quarter, every time I take a hit, and I’m able to nudge it off and keep going,” James said. “So, I’m working my way back and I’m getting better and better, every single minute, so, in that third quarter I was able to get back to my point-forward position, controlling the game, finding my shooters — they were knocking them down.”