LeBron James on games without spectators: ‘I ain’t playing’

To help stop the spread of coronavirus, major events have been canceled, sports leagues have been delayed and games have been played without any fans in attendance.

That is not an idea that LeBron James will entertain for Lakers games.

“We play games without the fans? Nah. Impossible,” James said after a 113-103 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. “I ain’t playing if you don’t have the fans in the crowd. That’s who I play for. I play for my teammates, I play for the fans. That’s what it’s all about. So, if I show up to the arena and there ain’t no fans in there? I ain’t playing. So, they can do what they want to do.”

The NBA has floated the possibility of playing games under such circumstances with its teams.

There have been 69 confirmed cases of coronavirus in California, including 13 in Los Angeles County. One death has been reported in Placer County.

I asked LeBron if he’d considered the possibility of playing games with no fans due to coronavirus. At first I confused him, then he said “I ain’t playing” if fans aren’t allowed pic.twitter.com/lwuvgIJYuj — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) March 7, 2020

Throughout the country there have been more than 300 cases of coronavirus reported and 14 deaths — mostly in the Seattle area where patients at a nursing home contracted the virus. Worldwide more than 100,000 people have tested positive and there have been more than 3,400 deaths.

Some recommendations to avoid the illness have included proper hand washing techniques, less face touching and staying away from crowded places. Sports arenas can be very crowded places.

Staples Center has placed extra hand sanitizer around the arena and was in the process of installing signage about proper hygiene in arena bathrooms. There has been no talk yet of playing games at Staples Center without fans yet. That will be up to the NBA’s discretion.

And if it gets to that, James insists he won’t play.

“I never played a game without no fans,” James said. “Ever. Since I started playing ball.”