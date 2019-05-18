Humor helps Royals manager Ned Yost battle pain, age and a changing game

“It was very weird, driving here, knowing he was not going to be here,” Yost said. He chuckled at the thought. He and Scioscia were never particularly close, but they came from the same generation. They preferred teams that put the ball in play and ran the bases with aggression. They watched the sport tilt toward a flirtation with openers, a reliance on defensive shifts and an obsession with launch angles, the sort of pursuits that cause Yost to roll his eyes.