J.T. Realmuto aquired by Phillies from Marlins for three players

All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto was traded Thursday to the Philadelphia Phillies from the Miami Marlins for catcher Jorge Alfaro, two pitching prospects and $250,000 in international signing bonus pool allocation.
Along with Alfaro, the Marlins acquired highly regarded pitchers Sixto Sanchez and Will Stewart.
Philadelphia, still pursuing free agents Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, has bolstered its lineup with the additions of Realmuto, shortstop Jean Segura and 2013 National League MVP Andrew McCutchen. The Phillies had the worst batting average in the major leagues last year (.234) and were third in strikeouts (1,520). They led their division with the second-best record in the NL one week into August, then went 16-33 over the final 49 games and finished with a losing record (80-82) for the sixth straight season.
Miami's rebuilding project will probably continue for several years under CEO Derek Jeter, whose group bought the team after the 2017 season.
Realmuto was a first-time All-Star in his fourth season last year. He hit .277 and set career highs with 21 homers, 74 RBIs and an OPS of .825. He turns 28 in March.
Realmuto was in his second season of arbitration eligibility this winter. He will make $5.9 million in 2019, and he can become a free agent after the 2020 season.
The Marlins finished last in the NL East last year with a 63-98 record. They haven't had a winning season since 2009 and haven't been to the playoffs since winning the World Series in 2003.