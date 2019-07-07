MLB notes: Christian Yelich will not participate in home run derby

Milwaukee Brewers slugger Christian Yelich, who leads the majors with 31 home runs, announced Sunday that he will not participate in the All-Star home run derby on Monday in Cleveland.
Yelich cited a back issue as his reason. He will be replaced in the competition by Oakland A’s third baseman Matt Chapman.
Yelich posted on Twitter:
“Extremely disappointed to not be able to participate in the HR Derby tomorrow. Always been a dream but unfortunately things don’t always go your way and I’m not physically able. I’m sorry if anybody was let down but I hope to be apart of it again at some point in the future.”
Yelich was not in the Brewers’ lineup Sunday, although manager Craig Counsell did not say it whether a back injury had anything to do with the reason. Counsell said it was a workload issue.
Yelich did not announce if he would skip the All-Star game on Tuesday.
One player who will miss the All-Star game is Nationals ace Max Scherzer, although the right-hander intends to represent Washington on the sideline Monday and Tuesday in Cleveland.
A three-time Cy Young Award winner and seven-time All-Star, Scherzer (9-5, 2.30 ERA) struck out 11 over seven shutout innings on Saturday against Kansas City. Afterward, however, he experienced back stiffness.
Umpire set for All-Star game
Mark Wegner will be the crew chief and umpire behind home plate for the All-Star game. A 21-year major league veteran, Wegner worked third base for the 2008 All-Star Game. He worked the World Series in 2013 and `17.
Brian O'Nora will be at first base as part of a crew that includes Phil Cuzzi (second), Tim Timmons (third), D.J. Reyburn (left) and Jordan Baker (right). O'Nora and Timmons are Ohio natives.
Cleveland's Terry Francona will join the AL coaching staff under Boston manager Alex Cora, and Atlanta's Brian Snitker will be part of the NL staff under Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.
Chad Broski will be the official scorer, the commissioner's office said Sunday. He is Cleveland-based and works Indians games.