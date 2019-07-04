MLB notes: Rays 2B Brandon Lowe to miss All-Star game because of shin injury

Tampa Bay Rays All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a bruised right shin and will not play in next week's All-Star Game.
Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres was named to replace Lowe, who was added to the AL All-Star team Wednesday.
Lowe was forced out of Tuesday night's game after he sharply fouled a ball off his leg in the sixth inning of a 6-3 win over Baltimore. He finished the at-bat, grounding a single to left, but struggled to reach first base.
Lowe is hitting .276 with a team-leading 16 homers and 49 RBIs. He took the spot of Los Angeles Angels infielder Tommy La Stella as an injury replacement.
Etc.
White Sox second baseman Yolmer Sanchez has left their game against the Detroit Tigers with a lacerated right hand. It looked as if Sanchez was stepped on by Tigers first baseman Niko Goodrum when he went back to the bag after a leadoff single in the third. Sanchez remained down for a minute before walking off the field with manager Rick Renteria and a trainer. …
The Detroit Tigers have placed outfielder JaCoby Jones on the 10-day injured list with a lower back strain and recalled outfielder Victor Reyes from Triple-A Toledo. The Tigers also returned Tyler Alexander to Toledo after the left-hander made his major league debut as the 26th man in the second game of a doubleheader in Chicago on Wednesday.