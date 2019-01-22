Stefanos Tsitsipas is ‘living the dream’ at Australian Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas keeps making tennis history.
Tsitsipas beat Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2) in a men’s quarterfinal match Tuesday at the Australian Open to follow up on his stunning upset of Roger Federer.
He is the first player from Greece to reach the semifinals of a Grand Slam tournament, and at 20 years 168 days, is the youngest man to do so at a major since Novak Djokovic at the 2007 U.S. Open.
The No. 14-seeded Tsitsipas will go against 17-time major winner Rafael Nadal of Spain or first-time quarterfinalist Frances Tiafoe of the U.S., whose match was scheduled for late Tuesday.
“It all feels like a fairy tale, almost,” Tsitsipas said. “I’m just living the dream, living what I’ve been working hard for.”
In the biggest upset of the women’s doubles competition, unseeded Samantha Stosur of Australia and Zhang Shuai of China defeated top-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4) in a quarterfinal match.
Krejcikova and Siniakova won the French Open and Wimbledon titles last year and reached the semifinals at the U.S. Open.
“We came back from a break in both sets,” Stosur said. “Looking forward to tomorrow.”
On the lower side of the draw, Americans Jennifer Brady and Alison Riske advanced to the semifinals with a 6-3, 7-6 (3) victory over seventh-seeded Chinese Taipei sisters Hao-Ching Chan and Latisha Chan.