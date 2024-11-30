Prep talk: The Miller family embraces Bellflower High

New Bellflower football coach Keith Miller with son, Austin, and daughter, Jazelle.

Keith Miller, the new football coach at Bellflower High, is going all in. His daughter, Jazelle, 15, is already a flag football, softball and track athlete at the school. Next year arriving is his 13-year-old son, Austin, who will play football, basketball, baseball and run track.

His two children are also good in the classroom.

He wants them to be examples of public school athletes succeeding at a neighborhood school and “embrace real world challenges and strive to make significant impacts on school culture, perception and community.”

Austin is already 6 feet 3, 185 pounds and could play multiple positions in football. …

2024 CIF State Cross Country Championships are tomorrow at Woodward Park, Fresno!



Woodward Park, Fresno



Tickets are available online only!

🎟️https://t.co/qXgYBlLmwa



📖https://t.co/70VD8FPt1z



LIVE Scoring 🔗https://t.co/WAYUdKriE8



ℹ️ https://t.co/cOBJQI0Fnz pic.twitter.com/qzzvk1cvRo — CIF State (@CIFState) November 29, 2024

The state cross country championships are set for Saturday at Woodward Park in Fresno. Sadie Engelhardt of Ventura is seeking her third state championship and seventh overall when you include state championships in track and field. ...

Crenshaw football coach Robert Garrett said he’s committed to keep coaching until he reaches 300 career victories. He has 290, making him the winningest coach in City Section football history. ...

Redondo Union basketball tournament. pic.twitter.com/nXIhdKyYug — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 17, 2024

Redondo Union is the site for some good basketball games this week. ...

The early signing date for football begins on Wednesday. We finally get to see final decisions play out and who really received a signable offer.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.