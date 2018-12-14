Racing! Pondering the future of the Preakness

Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Thursday, December 13. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 5th day of a 8-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.11 45.29 57.26 1:03.65

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Runningwscissors 122 6 1 2–1 2–1 2–1½ 1–2 Gutierrez 2.40 3 Truck Salesman 117 3 3 1–hd 1–½ 1–hd 2–½ Figueroa 0.80 4 Gran Martillo 122 4 2 5–1½ 4–½ 3–2 3–3½ Fuentes 5.70 1 Time N Money 122 1 6 3–1 3–hd 4–2½ 4–2½ Flores 19.20 5 Royal Aspirations 117 5 4 6 6 5–hd 5–nk Payeras 15.90 2 He's Zippin On By 122 2 5 4–½ 5–1½ 6 6 Gryder 9.00

6 RUNNINGWSCISSORS 6.80 3.00 3 TRUCK SALESMAN 2.60 4 GRAN MARTILLO

$1 EXACTA (6-3) $6.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-4-1) $6.19 $1 TRIFECTA (6-3-4) $20.30

Winner–Runningwscissors B.c.2 by Congaree out of Celesta, by Bernstein. Bred by DB Dojo LLC (NY). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Miller, Samuel Bode and Papaprodromou, George. Mutuel Pool $68,733 Exacta Pool $37,327 Superfecta Pool $16,931 Trifecta Pool $23,790. Scratched–none.

RUNNINGWSCISSORS forced the issue outside pacesetter into and on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, reached front a sixteenth out and edged away under urging. TRUCK SALESMAN broke out and lightly bumped rival, sped to front, set pressured pace from off the rail, exited the turn three wide, was overtaken passing sixteenth marker and held the place. GRAN MARTILLO was lightly bumped in opening strides, stalked between then three wide, came out further into the lane, angled over past mid stretch and missed second inside runner-up. TIME N MONEY prominently placed early from along the fence, stalked from the inside to the lane, came out some in the drive but did not menace. ROYAL ASPIRATIONS settled off the rail, chased three deep into the bend, remained three or four wide into the stretch and failed to reach contention. HE'S ZIPPIN ON BY stalked early from between rivals, remained on two wide path around the turn and weakened.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.92 45.07 57.56 1:10.57

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Withholding Info 122 4 3 3–hd 2–1 2–1½ 1–1¾ Talamo 1.90 3 Ria Munk 122 3 4 4–1½ 4–6 3–hd 2–ns Quinonez 8.90 6 A Little Unruly 122 5 1 1–1 1–2½ 1–1 3–7 Van Dyke 0.80 1 Mela Jones 122 1 5 5 5 5 4–1 Blanc 85.80 2 Creative Contessa 122 2 2 2–2 3–1½ 4–5 5 T Baze 3.90

4 WITHHOLDING INFO 5.80 4.20 2.10 3 RIA MUNK 9.20 2.10 6 A LITTLE UNRULY 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $25.80 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $16.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-6-1) $11.63 $1 TRIFECTA (4-3-6) $45.40

Winner–Withholding Info Dbb.f.3 by Midnight Lute out of Executiveprivilege, by First Samurai. Bred by Michael Pegram, Karl Watson & PaulWeitman (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Watson, Karl, Pegram, Michael E. and Weitman, Paul. Mutuel Pool $170,590 Daily Double Pool $21,623 Exacta Pool $58,479 Superfecta Pool $23,913 Trifecta Pool $36,419. Scratched–Scattering Mink.

WITHHOLDING INFO came in slightly at the start, then chased off the rail, moved up on the turn, came into the stretch three wide, bid three deep at the furlong pole, took the lead inside the sixteenth marker and drew clear late. RIA MUNK chased a bit off the rail on the backstretch, saved ground around the turn rallied along the rail in the lane and was up for second at the wire. A LITTLE UNRULY dueled outside a rival in the early going, drew clear nearing the half mile pole, was clear in midstretch, weakened in the final furlong and was edged for second on the wire. MELA JONES chased off the rail, angled out in the lane and passed a tiring rival in the late going. CREATIVE CONTESSA dueled inside a rival early then stalked that foe on the turn, raced between horses in the lane and weakened in the final furlong.

THIRD RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 21.85 45.25 57.65

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Smart Rachel 122 3 1 1–2 1–3½ 1–6 1–10 Flores 0.40 7 Lookingforthewire 117 7 2 2–1½ 4–1 2–hd 2–1 Fuentes 8.50 1 Wicked Sunset 122 1 4 3–½ 2–½ 3–1½ 3–1¼ Gomez 5.30 6 Sugaratsundown 115 6 5 5–1½ 5–1½ 5–2½ 4–1¼ Orduna-Rojas 15.20 2 Royal Astronomer 124 2 3 4–½ 3–½ 4–1 5–3 Vergara, Jr. 5.80 5 Mergie Troid 124 5 7 6–½ 7 6–hd 6–1½ Arana 43.60 4 Misty Moni 119 4 6 7 6–4 7 7 Payeras 54.40

3 SMART RACHEL 2.80 2.40 2.10 7 LOOKINGFORTHEWIRE 5.40 2.80 1 WICKED SUNSET 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3) $8.60 $1 EXACTA (3-7) $5.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-1-6) $6.75 $1 TRIFECTA (3-7-1) $19.60

Winner–Smart Rachel Ch.f.3 by Chhaya Dance out of Rachel Jones, by Smarty Jones. Bred by BG Stables (CA). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: BG Stables. Mutuel Pool $71,779 Daily Double Pool $11,158 Exacta Pool $60,549 Superfecta Pool $36,814 Trifecta Pool $42,095. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-4-3) paid $23.00. Pick Three Pool $27,016.

SMART RACHEL sped clear leaving the backstretch then angled over, set uncontested pace from the inside and padded final margin under few left handed taps in the drive. LOOKINGFORTHEWIRE stalked from the outside, caught three deep into and around the bend, remained well off the rail and out finished inside foe for second. WICKED SUNSET chased from along the rail, remained inside around the turn, came out slightly and could not match outside rival late for the place. SUGARATSUNDOWN bumped by inside rival at the start, settled off the rail, chased three wide into the turn then four wide around the bend and into the lane while no threat. ROYAL ASTRONOMER between rivals early, continued on same path and outside foe around the turn and weakened some in the final eighth. MERGIE TROID broke out and bumped outside rival, angled back inward, saved ground but was no late threat. MISTY MONI was also off bit slow then squeezed back in the opening strides, trailed early, chased three wide and also weakened in the final furlong.

FOURTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 21.78 45.09 57.70

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Quad 122 6 2 1–1 1–3½ 1–4½ 1–2 Franco 2.70 4 Extreme Heat 124 4 5 4–hd 2–1 2–2½ 2–1 Delgadillo 2.10 7 Royal Seeker 117 7 7 7 6–3 5–3 3–3 Fuentes 1.70 2 Hesa Ranegade 117 2 4 3–hd 3–1 3–1 4–nk McDaid 21.10 1 Wit and Wisdom 119 1 1 2–½ 4–5 4–2 5–5 Figueroa 9.40 5 Angry Bobby 122 5 6 6–2 5–2 6–8 6–19 Harvey 49.20 3 Tap Tap Boom 122 3 3 5–1 7 7 7 Pedroza 13.10

6 QUAD 7.40 4.00 2.80 4 EXTREME HEAT 4.40 2.40 7 ROYAL SEEKER 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $11.20 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $12.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-7-2) $11.88 $1 TRIFECTA (6-4-7) $19.30

Winner–Quad B.c.3 by The Factor out of Mostbeautifulstorm, by Storm Boot. Bred by Dr. J. David Richardson (KY). Trainer: Gary Sherlock. Owner: Greco, Mark, Howell, James and Mansor, Tom. Mutuel Pool $134,459 Daily Double Pool $9,416 Exacta Pool $86,970 Superfecta Pool $54,481 Trifecta Pool $64,941. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-3-6) paid $18.40. Pick Three Pool $13,533.

QUAD dueled five wide early, angled in and cleared on the turn, remained well clear in midstretch and held the advantage to the wire. EXTREME HEAT dueled four wide early, stalked three deep on the turn, came into the lane three wide, kept to his task in the lane but was second best. ROYAL SEEKER chased on the outside on the backstretch and four wide on the turn, came into the stretch six wide, was floated out in the final furlong but was up for a clear third. HESA RANEGADE dueled between horses early, stalked between foes on the turn and weakened in the lane. WIT AND WISDOM dueled inside early, saved ground around the turn, came out and floated out a rival in the stretch and did not rally. ANGRY BOBBY chased off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came into the stretch five wide and weakened. TAP TAP BOOM dueled three deep early, steadied between horses on the turn, fell back and gave way through the stretch.

FIFTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 21.78 45.25 57.62 1:04.29

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Eskenforadrink 122 1 6 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 1–2½ Cruz 1.00 7 Gypsy's Rule 124 6 2 2–1 2–1½ 2–3 2–3½ Hernandez 4.70 4 Peppered Gold 119 3 3 6–3 4–hd 3–1 3–1¼ Figueroa 2.10 5 Sunset Melody 122 4 4 5–hd 6–2½ 5–2½ 4–2 Delgadillo 8.20 8 Slightly 119 7 1 3–1½ 3–2 4–½ 5–½ Payeras 24.30 6 My Ebony Star 117 5 5 7 7 6–4 6–13 Orduna-Rojas 19.20 2 Coco Smooches 124 2 7 4–½ 5–½ 7 7 Martinez 89.70

1 ESKENFORADRINK 4.00 2.60 2.20 7 GYPSY'S RULE 4.40 2.80 4 PEPPERED GOLD 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1) $26.00 $1 EXACTA (1-7) $10.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-4-5) $6.35 $1 TRIFECTA (1-7-4) $23.80

Winner–Eskenforadrink Ch.f.3 by Eskendereya out of Pina Colada, by Speightstown. Bred by Elisabeth Alexander (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Sinnott Family Trust. Mutuel Pool $113,977 Daily Double Pool $11,229 Exacta Pool $63,715 Superfecta Pool $40,672 Trifecta Pool $46,065. Claimed–Eskenforadrink by Oscar Heredia. Trainer: Oscar Heredia. Scratched–Callie Mesa. $1 Pick Three (3-6-1) paid $17.30. Pick Three Pool $20,557. $1 Pick Four (4-3-6-1/3) 4 correct paid $57.10. Pick Four Pool $66,096. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-4-3-6-1/3) 5 correct paid $145.55. Pick Five Pool $198,214.

ESKENFORADRINK had good early speed from the inside, hooked up in prolonged duel inside rival around the turn and well into the stretch then drew clear in the final eighth under urging. GYPSY'S RULE moved up and engaged winner approaching the turn, battled outside that rival around the bend and well into the stretch but could not match inside foe in the final eighth. PEPPERED GOLD bumped at the start, chased slightly off the rail, remained on two wide path, drifted out bit in the drive then drew clear late to best rest. SUNSET MELODY bumped leaving the gate, chased outside, continued four then five wide into the lane and failed to menace. SLIGHTLY tracked leaders from off the rail, remained three wide around the turn then weakened in same path in the stretch. MY EBONY STAR was fractious in the gate, reserved outside, came in slightly around the turn, came in further in the stretch but did not threaten. COCO SMOOCHES stalked from the inside, remained along the rail into and around the turn and weakened in the stretch.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $10,000-$9,000. Time 23.54 46.73 1:11.29 1:24.35 1:38.15

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Bay Area 124 1 7 6–1½ 2–1½ 2–2½ 1–1½ 1–¾ Delgadillo 3.30 4 Kenzou's Rhythm 119 4 1 2–hd 3–½ 3–1 3–1½ 2–1½ Figueroa 2.80 3 Shirl's Ready 122 3 4 5–hd 6–1 4–2 4–4 3–1¼ Flores 17.80 2 Banze No Oeste 124 2 3 1–1 1–1 1–hd 2–½ 4–3 Maldonado 7.30 7 Freddies Dream 122 7 2 4–1 5–1 5–2½ 5–4 5–5 Fuentes 4.40 5 Harrovian 112 5 6 7 7 7 6–1½ 6–5 Fuentes 5.90 6 Preacher Roe 122 6 5 3–½ 4–hd 6–hd 7 7 Pedroza 4.20

1 BAY AREA 8.60 4.00 4.40 4 KENZOU'S RHYTHM 3.60 3.20 3 SHIRL'S READY 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1) $21.20 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $16.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-3-2) $62.22 $1 TRIFECTA (1-4-3) $192.80

Winner–Bay Area Dbb.g.7 by Tannersmyman out of Adriftinthebay, by Capsized. Bred by M.A. Douzos (CA). Trainer: Isidro Tamayo. Owner: Chung, Garrel and Edwards, Jerry A.. Mutuel Pool $108,056 Daily Double Pool $13,794 Exacta Pool $52,594 Superfecta Pool $29,116 Trifecta Pool $35,140. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-1-1) paid $86.80. Pick Three Pool $25,431.

BAY AREA settled inside, came out some and made steady progress between rivals on the backstretch, bid outside leader on the second turn, gained lead exiting that bend, drifted out despite right handed urging late in the drive and held. KENZOU'S RHYTHM bobbled slightly leaving the gate, recovered and prompted the early pace, stalked two wide, angled out entering the stretch, drifted out some in upper stretch, came back in and whittled gap inside winner late. SHIRL'S READY saved ground chasing the pace, continued slightly off the rail into the lane, came out some in the drive, angled back in a bit and finished willingly. BANZE NO OESTE (BRZ) stepped to the front, dictated the pace from the inside, briefly resisted winner on the second turn, fought back bit in the drive but gave ground grudgingly and lost placing nearing the finish. FREDDIES DREAM caught four wide into first turn, stalked from the outside, was three deep into second turn, remained well off the rail to the stretch then came in some through the lane. HARROVIAN reserved from off the rail, chased three then four wide and lacked needed response in the stretch. PREACHER ROE stalked from between rivals or three wide, remained off the rail and weakened in the final quarter.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 23.64 47.78 1:12.51 1:24.92 1:38.04

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Rolling Shadow 121 2 2 2–1 3–1 1–½ 1–3½ 1–4 Gutierrez 3.20 5 Peachy 119 4 5 4–hd 5–1 4–2 2–1½ 2–hd Maldonado 16.90 4 Road Test 122 3 6 5–½ 2–hd 5–1 5–3½ 3–1¼ Roman 8.00 1 Take Charge Gal 114 1 3 1–1 1–1 2–½ 3–hd 4–2½ Espinoza 3.00 8 Midnight Lilly 124 7 8 7–½ 7–2 7–5 6–2 5–½ Flores 1.90 6 Pulpitinthesky 119 5 4 3–1 4–½ 3–hd 4–½ 6–6 T Baze 7.40 7 Copper Cowgirl 114 6 1 6–2 6–1 6–½ 7–8 7–13 Payeras 23.90 9 Madame Warrior 119 8 7 8 8 8 8 8 Franco 21.60

3 ROLLING SHADOW 8.40 5.00 3.60 5 PEACHY 14.40 6.60 4 ROAD TEST 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $42.80 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $47.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-4-1) $118.02 $1 TRIFECTA (3-5-4) $292.40

Winner–Rolling Shadow B.f.4 by Kafwain out of I'm a Rolls, by Silver Ghost. Bred by Stepaside Farm LLC (CA). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Stepaside Farm, LLC. Mutuel Pool $108,261 Daily Double Pool $11,046 Exacta Pool $63,833 Superfecta Pool $38,331 Trifecta Pool $45,346. Scratched–Bonneville Flats. $1 Pick Three (1-1-3) paid $66.40. Pick Three Pool $17,306.

ROLLING SHADOW forced the early pace, was pulling bit early on the backstretch, bid outside pacesetter early on the last turn, gained advantage then stretched margin under steady hand pressure through the lane. PEACHY between rivals early, stalked on two wide path to second turn, split rivals in upper stretch and gamely lasted for the place. ROAD TEST settled inside, advanced along the rail early on the backstretch, prompted the pace from the inside to the second turn, angled four wide into the stretch and finished strongly outside runner-up. TAKE CHARGE GAL was sent to the front, controlled the pace while slightly off the rail, overtaken on the last turn, fought back inside in upper stretch but weakened late along the rail. MIDNIGHT LILLY unhurried while shifting over early, saved ground chasing the leaders, angled three wide exiting the last bend and was no late threat. PULPITINTHESKY three deep and between rivals early, stalked on same path to the second turn, was outside runner-up in upper stretch and weakened. COPPER COWGIRL caught outside and four abreast into first turn, remained outside, chased four wide into the stretch and also weakened. MADAME WARRIOR broke out, angled over some early, chased three wide, came out five wide leaving the last turn and faded in the stretch.

EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.03 45.45 57.48 1:10.35

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Implicitly 122 4 1 1–1½ 1–2 1–3½ 1–6 Pedroza 1.40 2 Rak City 124 2 8 5–1 4–2 4–1 2–½ Gryder 11.10 5 Serve Me a Double 124 5 11 4–1 2–½ 2–1½ 3–ns Maldonado 6.10 3 Derby Factor 117 3 10 11 10–½ 6–½ 4–1¾ Payeras 13.90 10 Malachim 124 10 7 8–½ 6–½ 5–½ 5–½ Flores 30.30 9 Jonas 117 9 5 6–1 7–1½ 7–½ 6–3½ Fuentes 64.60 1 Dude's Dude 124 1 9 7–½ 8–1½ 8–2 7–½ Quinonez 56.90 11 Mr. Esken 115 11 6 10–1½ 9–hd 9–hd 8–ns Orduna-Rojas 243.30 7 Blaze of Glory 117 7 4 2–hd 3–1½ 3–2½ 9–ns Figueroa 1.60 8 Skagit River 122 8 2 9–1½ 11 10–6 10–13 Aragon 39.70 6 Gold and Guns 124 6 3 3–1 5–hd 11 11 Bednar 39.40

4 IMPLICITLY 4.80 3.40 2.80 2 RAK CITY 8.40 5.40 5 SERVE ME A DOUBLE 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4) $20.20 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $18.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-5-3) $32.36 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-2-5-3-10) $2,064.00 $1 TRIFECTA (4-2-5) $91.00

Winner–Implicitly B.c.3 by Artie Schiller out of Ruminate, by Vindication. Bred by Emily Wygod (KY). Trainer: Clifford W. Sise, Jr.. Owner: Wygod Bushnell, Emily, Bushnell, Oliver, Wygod, Martin J. and Wygod, Pam. Mutuel Pool $130,224 Daily Double Pool $36,573 Exacta Pool $81,636 Superfecta Pool $57,849 Super High Five Pool $22,221 Trifecta Pool $62,650. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-3-4) paid $63.20. Pick Three Pool $46,307. $1 Pick Four (1/3-1-3-4) 4 correct paid $174.30. Pick Four Pool $209,335. $2 Pick Six (3-6-1/3-1-3-4) 5 out of 6 paid $34.80. $2 Pick Six (3-6-1/3-1-3-4) 6 correct paid $2,174.20. Pick Six Pool $129,381.

IMPLICITLY broke out slightly, recovered and rushed to the front, set uncontested pace while slightly off the rail, stretched margin in upper stretch when roused and proved much best under moderate hand pressure late. RAK CITY was washy going to the post, stalked two then three wide into the stretch and was along late inside rival for the place. SERVE ME A DOUBLE was off bit slow and squeezed back at the start, rushed up between rivals, was closest in pursuit of pacesetter on the turn, remained bit off the rail and was collared late for second. DERBY FACTOR void of early foot, chased inside, lacked room inside in upper stretch, angled out, rallied strongly while two wide then back again along the rail and narrowly grabbed the show. MALACHIM broke in slightly, angled over nearing the turn, continued three wide into the stretch and lacked needed late punch. JONAS chased from off the rail early then four wide, drifted out six wide leaving the bend and failed to menace. DUDE'S DUDE stalked from along the rail into and on the turn, came out slightly in upper stretch, angled back to the rail and was also no threat. MR. ESKEN reserved early, angled over leaving the backstretch, came three wide into the stretch and lacked needed rally. BLAZE OF GLORY was antsy in the gate, had good early speed while four wide, continued on same path to the stretch and weakened. SKAGIT RIVER settled four wide, chased three wide around the turn and also weakened. GOLD AND GUNS broke in bit, moved up from slightly off the fence to force the early pace, secured the rail, dropped back around the turn and faded.