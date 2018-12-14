Racing! Pondering the future of the Preakness

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as we count down the final days of both Los Alamitos meetings.
We’ve often joked about our annual five-day stay in Baltimore to cover the Preakness as a fun experience with the full knowledge that a strong wind could send the aging Pimlico Race Course tumbling to the ground, hopefully with me not in it.
In short, the place is a dump. It’s why it has racing only 12 days a year, and that’s only to host the Preakness.
There is no doubt that the Stronach Group (TSG), which owns the track, wants to move the Preakness to its other track, Laurel, situated between Baltimore and Washington, D.C. But the city of Baltimore has a strong and emotional attachment to the event and does not want it to leave for the far, far suburbs.
TSG has done its best to keep it an event. The infield is filled with corporate tents, all of which bring you a nice, upscale experience. And it has been able to artificially inflate attendance figures by throwing a big concert in the infield with some acts that bring in a crowd that is the antithesis of traditional race trackers. Post Malone was this year’s headliner. (Note to Belinda Stronach and Tim Ritvo: Would it be too much to ask that they time the music so it takes a break for three minutes every half hour or so when a race is being run?)
Now, I will say that the Preakness is my favorite of the three Triple Crown races to cover. The people at the track are low-key, friendly and actually try to help you. There is a single stakes barn where all the Preakness horses reside, meaning you don’t have to traipse over acres of barn area to find the people you want to talk to. And, best of all, Baltimore is not the gouge-fest that Louisville is on Kentucky Derby week. Finally, Baltimore is underrated as a restaurant town.
I hear trainer after trainer talking about how easy the track makes it for them to be there. Bob Baffert says it every year.
As Mickey Taylor, one of Seattle Slew’s owners, once said: “What the Derby thinks it is, that’s what the Preakness is.”
Now, on the other hand, the area around the track is the opposite of gentrification, whatever that word is, so it’s not like there is a gold mine of real estate value in the property.
On Thursday, the Maryland Stadium Authority issued a report calling for the demolition of the track and an immediate rebuilding of the property for a mere $424 million. And — where have we heard this before? — the plans would include mixed-use areas to include a hotel, homes and commercial businesses, townhomes and even a grocery store. Oh, none of that is included in the $424 million.
Reminds us of the new Inglewood Stadium, once referred to by AEG hired gun Tom Ridge as a “terrorist two-fer,” and all the plans made by developers for mixed use. Will we ever see it? Luckily, The Times has watchdog reporter Nathan Fenno following that story.
As for the Pimlico re-do, of the $424 million, $252.2 million will be for a new multi-use clubhouse, $120.5 million for infrastructure, $29.6 million to refurbish the infield and track and finally, $21.5 million for demolition, although you’ve got to believe that the place could demolish itself without any help.
At the last Preakness, I interviewed Stronach, the chief executive who is in the midst of litigation with her father over control of the company. I asked her questions every which way I could to try and get definitive answers to questions, but I couldn’t shake her from her generalities and bullet points. There is no question, as a former member of the Canadian parliament, she is politically sharp.
Then over in the press box, Ritvo, the chief operating officer, did a quick stand-up presser, where he said TSG was not paying to rebuild Pimlico. You have to like his candor.
The Stronach Group is willing to participate in the building of a new Pimlico, but make no mistake, it is not going to pony up big bucks. The city, state and other investors will have to do the heavy lifting.
Stronach issued this statement, and I challenge you to find a hint of specificity in it:
“The Stronach Group is investing heavily in racing and we are committed to the long-term sustainability of the thoroughbred racing industry and to the communities in which we operate in Maryland,” Stronach said. “We ask state and local leaders, working together with all segments of the racing industry, to tackle during the upcoming legislative session the important questions surrounding not only the financial requirements for a modern stadium that can host the Preakness Stakes but how to best support the needs of the thoroughbred industry as a whole, sustainable year-round horse racing and training, an enhanced guest experience and greater fan engagement in Maryland.”
See what I mean?
As Angelenos, we don’t all have the sense of history and community that exists in Baltimore. We have the two L.A. NFL teams set to play in Inglewood. We’ve got the L.A. Angels in Anaheim, and our L.A. NASCAR race is in Fontana. And we really don’t care about any of that.
So, we’ll wait, watch and see what happens to the Preakness. My prediction: It ends up at Laurel.
In case you forgot …
We tried this last year and it went well, so let’s do it again. Please send along your holiday gift suggestions for people in racing, the tracks, the stewards, the CHRB, anybody who we normally write about. It should be no more than a sentence, hopefully funny, not too mean-spirited. Send to johnacherwa@gmail.com with holiday gift in the subject field. And include your real name, not some email handle that makes no sense to anybody but you. We’ll run the answers on Monday.
Los Alamitos thoroughbred review
The best race on Thursday’s card was a maiden special of fillies and mares 3 and older going six furlongs for a purse of $40,000. Now, it’s pretty late in the year for 3-year-olds to be making their first or second starts, but that’s what we had. The two favorites were trained by Bob Baffert, and the “other Baffert” was the winner. The “other Baffert” is a popular betting strategy where you don’t bet Bob’s favorite in the race but the other one.
In this case it was Withholding Info, who came flying on the outside at the end to win the five-horse race by 1¾ lengths. She went off at 2-1. The favorite, at 4-5, was A Little Unruly, who led from the start but flattened out midstretch and finished third.
It was Withholding Info’s first start after five bullet workouts. Joe Talamo, who is the second Baffert rider behind Drayden Van Dyke (except when Mike Smith wants to ride), was aboard the winner.
Withholding Info paid $5.80, $4.20 and $2.10. Ria Monk was second.
Los Alamitos thoroughbred preview
It’s the last weekday card of the year for Los Alamitos, eight races starting at 1 p.m. The feature is a $55,000 allowance race for older horses going five furlongs. The race has a couple of Peter Miller-trained Breeders’ Cup horses in it, so here’s hoping they don’t get spooked by the small crowd.
There is Richard’s Boy, a 6-year-old gelding who is winless in seven starts this year but nine for 34 lifetime. He was 14th and last in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint. The cut back to five furlongs will help. He’s at 9-5 and will be ridden by Flavien Prat.
Just a tick off at 2-1 is Distinctive B, a 7-year-old gelding who was seventh in the Breeders’ Cup Sprint. He is one for five this year and six of 29 lifetime. He was second in the Santa Anita Sprint Championship two races back. Van Dyke rides.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 7, 8, 6, 7, 10, 10, 10.
Jose Contreras LRC play of the day
THIRD RACE: No. 7 Waze Ready (4-1)
She did everything but win last time out when just missing by a neck after not breaking all that well. She showed some talent in debut when closing for a good fourth when missing third by a neck against maiden claimers. Draw a line through her turf outing two starts back and her dirt form looks good. She’s lightly raced, has room to improve, and should be tough to beat with a clean trip.
Thursday’s result: Bay Area ($8.60) went from last to first and held on during the long stretch to win.
Jose Contreras is an excellent handicapper and well known on social media and familiar to racing fans watching on TVG. You can follow him on Twitter at @losponies or check him out at his website.
Los Alamitos nighttime weekend preview
This weekly segment is in the hands of Orlando Gutierrez, marketing and media maven at Los Al. So, the floor is yours, Orlando:
“The closing weekend at Los Alamitos will feature a trio of outstanding quarter-horse stakes races. Friday’s card will be headed by the Grade 2 Southern California Derby led by Governor’s Cup Derby winner Black Fryday, La Primera Del Ano Derby winner A Political Lady, Los Alamitos Winter Derby winner Jess My Kiss and Los Alamitos Maiden Stakes winner Missmerizing. The filly Missmerizing had the fastest qualifying time in the trials, edging A Political Lady by a nose on Nov. 30. It’s a lot to ask from Missmerizing to defeat a field that includes a trio of 2018 derby winners, but she has finished second or better in 11 of 17 career starts, often facing stakes or high-level allowance competition.
“Los Alamitos’ most important race will be on Saturday night when a great 10-horse field goes in the Grade 1, $600,000 Champion of Champions. The field includes eight Grade 1 winners, two of them past winners of the Champion of Champions in the form of 2015 winner Heza Dasha Fire and 2016 winner Zoomin for Spuds. The 3-1 favorite in Ed Burgart’s morning line is Los Alamitos Super Derby winner Jesstacartel, a powerfully built 3-year-old gelding. Trained by Mark Skeen, Jesstacartel is a lifetime winner of seven of 10 career starts and has been tremendous this year, winning the Grade 1 Los Alamitos Super Derby and Grade 2 Golden State Derby. In 45 runnings of the Champion of Champions, sophomore males have won 11 times. Jockey Cruz Mendez also opted to ride Jesstacartel instead of four-time Champion of Champions finalist Heza Dasha Fire. Jesstacartel will start from the six, the same post from where he’s won the Super Derby and Golden State Derby this year.
“The other Grade 1 winners in this race are He Looks Hot, Tarzanito, BH Lisas Boy, Bodacious Eagle and Jess Ravin. The Champion of Champions is also the first leg of a Special Champions Double wager. The Grade 1 Los Alamitos Two Million Futurity on Sunday serves as the second leg.
“The closing-night program on Sunday is headed by the Two Million Futurity, California’s richest horse race of any breed in 2018. The $1,878,425 race will be headed by Grade 1 Golden State Million Futurity winner Flash N Roll, who is a perfect four-for-four at Los Alamitos, and Governor’s Cup Futurity winner Powerful Favorite. Fastest qualifier Ali Babe Foose will start from post number two for Jaime Gomez. The trainer won this race with J Fire Up last year.
“The most important part is that Ali Babe Foose doesn’t get bumped around,” Gomez said. “If he can avoid trouble, then we’ll see if we can get lucky and win this race again.”
“The winner of the 400-yard Two Million will earn a first place check of $771,298.50 or $1,928.25 per yard.
“Sunday’s card is also the final night as a jockey for Cesar De Alba, the leading quarter-horse jockey at Los Alamitos in 2016. The 37-year-old will embark on a new career, as he recently passed his trainers test.
“Following this weekend’s action, live racing will resume at Los Alamitos with opening night on Friday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m.”
Ed Burgart’s LA play of the day
FOURTH RACE: No. 1 Rock On Foose (4-1)
He was loaded with run after breaking more than one length slow from the number three post before altering course to the two lane near the 1/8-pole in last third-place try versus similar. He now moves to the rail post where he scored his maiden victory five outs back. I suggest a win wager and exacta boxes with #3 Only Monty and #4 Cupids Affair. Only Monty is quick breaker who beat Rock On Foose in his last out while Cupids Affair drops a class level after getting pinballed badly during the final 1/8 of last outing.
Final thought
Now, the stars of the show, Thursday’s results and Friday’s entries.
Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Thursday, December 13.
Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 5th day of a 8-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.11 45.29 57.26 1:03.65
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Runningwscissors
|122
|6
|1
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1½
|1–2
|Gutierrez
|2.40
|3
|Truck Salesman
|117
|3
|3
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–½
|Figueroa
|0.80
|4
|Gran Martillo
|122
|4
|2
|5–1½
|4–½
|3–2
|3–3½
|Fuentes
|5.70
|1
|Time N Money
|122
|1
|6
|3–1
|3–hd
|4–2½
|4–2½
|Flores
|19.20
|5
|Royal Aspirations
|117
|5
|4
|6
|6
|5–hd
|5–nk
|Payeras
|15.90
|2
|He's Zippin On By
|122
|2
|5
|4–½
|5–1½
|6
|6
|Gryder
|9.00
|6
|RUNNINGWSCISSORS
|6.80
|3.00
|3
|TRUCK SALESMAN
|2.60
|4
|GRAN MARTILLO
|$1 EXACTA (6-3)
|$6.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-4-1)
|$6.19
|$1 TRIFECTA (6-3-4)
|$20.30
Winner–Runningwscissors B.c.2 by Congaree out of Celesta, by Bernstein. Bred by DB Dojo LLC (NY). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Miller, Samuel Bode and Papaprodromou, George. Mutuel Pool $68,733 Exacta Pool $37,327 Superfecta Pool $16,931 Trifecta Pool $23,790. Scratched–none.
RUNNINGWSCISSORS forced the issue outside pacesetter into and on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, reached front a sixteenth out and edged away under urging. TRUCK SALESMAN broke out and lightly bumped rival, sped to front, set pressured pace from off the rail, exited the turn three wide, was overtaken passing sixteenth marker and held the place. GRAN MARTILLO was lightly bumped in opening strides, stalked between then three wide, came out further into the lane, angled over past mid stretch and missed second inside runner-up. TIME N MONEY prominently placed early from along the fence, stalked from the inside to the lane, came out some in the drive but did not menace. ROYAL ASPIRATIONS settled off the rail, chased three deep into the bend, remained three or four wide into the stretch and failed to reach contention. HE'S ZIPPIN ON BY stalked early from between rivals, remained on two wide path around the turn and weakened.
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.92 45.07 57.56 1:10.57
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Withholding Info
|122
|4
|3
|3–hd
|2–1
|2–1½
|1–1¾
|Talamo
|1.90
|3
|Ria Munk
|122
|3
|4
|4–1½
|4–6
|3–hd
|2–ns
|Quinonez
|8.90
|6
|A Little Unruly
|122
|5
|1
|1–1
|1–2½
|1–1
|3–7
|Van Dyke
|0.80
|1
|Mela Jones
|122
|1
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4–1
|Blanc
|85.80
|2
|Creative Contessa
|122
|2
|2
|2–2
|3–1½
|4–5
|5
|T Baze
|3.90
|4
|WITHHOLDING INFO
|5.80
|4.20
|2.10
|3
|RIA MUNK
|9.20
|2.10
|6
|A LITTLE UNRULY
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4)
|$25.80
|$1 EXACTA (4-3)
|$16.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-6-1)
|$11.63
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-3-6)
|$45.40
Winner–Withholding Info Dbb.f.3 by Midnight Lute out of Executiveprivilege, by First Samurai. Bred by Michael Pegram, Karl Watson & PaulWeitman (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Watson, Karl, Pegram, Michael E. and Weitman, Paul. Mutuel Pool $170,590 Daily Double Pool $21,623 Exacta Pool $58,479 Superfecta Pool $23,913 Trifecta Pool $36,419. Scratched–Scattering Mink.
WITHHOLDING INFO came in slightly at the start, then chased off the rail, moved up on the turn, came into the stretch three wide, bid three deep at the furlong pole, took the lead inside the sixteenth marker and drew clear late. RIA MUNK chased a bit off the rail on the backstretch, saved ground around the turn rallied along the rail in the lane and was up for second at the wire. A LITTLE UNRULY dueled outside a rival in the early going, drew clear nearing the half mile pole, was clear in midstretch, weakened in the final furlong and was edged for second on the wire. MELA JONES chased off the rail, angled out in the lane and passed a tiring rival in the late going. CREATIVE CONTESSA dueled inside a rival early then stalked that foe on the turn, raced between horses in the lane and weakened in the final furlong.
THIRD RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 21.85 45.25 57.65
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Smart Rachel
|122
|3
|1
|1–2
|1–3½
|1–6
|1–10
|Flores
|0.40
|7
|Lookingforthewire
|117
|7
|2
|2–1½
|4–1
|2–hd
|2–1
|Fuentes
|8.50
|1
|Wicked Sunset
|122
|1
|4
|3–½
|2–½
|3–1½
|3–1¼
|Gomez
|5.30
|6
|Sugaratsundown
|115
|6
|5
|5–1½
|5–1½
|5–2½
|4–1¼
|Orduna-Rojas
|15.20
|2
|Royal Astronomer
|124
|2
|3
|4–½
|3–½
|4–1
|5–3
|Vergara, Jr.
|5.80
|5
|Mergie Troid
|124
|5
|7
|6–½
|7
|6–hd
|6–1½
|Arana
|43.60
|4
|Misty Moni
|119
|4
|6
|7
|6–4
|7
|7
|Payeras
|54.40
|3
|SMART RACHEL
|2.80
|2.40
|2.10
|7
|LOOKINGFORTHEWIRE
|5.40
|2.80
|1
|WICKED SUNSET
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3)
|$8.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-7)
|$5.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-1-6)
|$6.75
|$1 TRIFECTA (3-7-1)
|$19.60
Winner–Smart Rachel Ch.f.3 by Chhaya Dance out of Rachel Jones, by Smarty Jones. Bred by BG Stables (CA). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: BG Stables. Mutuel Pool $71,779 Daily Double Pool $11,158 Exacta Pool $60,549 Superfecta Pool $36,814 Trifecta Pool $42,095. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (6-4-3) paid $23.00. Pick Three Pool $27,016.
SMART RACHEL sped clear leaving the backstretch then angled over, set uncontested pace from the inside and padded final margin under few left handed taps in the drive. LOOKINGFORTHEWIRE stalked from the outside, caught three deep into and around the bend, remained well off the rail and out finished inside foe for second. WICKED SUNSET chased from along the rail, remained inside around the turn, came out slightly and could not match outside rival late for the place. SUGARATSUNDOWN bumped by inside rival at the start, settled off the rail, chased three wide into the turn then four wide around the bend and into the lane while no threat. ROYAL ASTRONOMER between rivals early, continued on same path and outside foe around the turn and weakened some in the final eighth. MERGIE TROID broke out and bumped outside rival, angled back inward, saved ground but was no late threat. MISTY MONI was also off bit slow then squeezed back in the opening strides, trailed early, chased three wide and also weakened in the final furlong.
FOURTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 21.78 45.09 57.70
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Quad
|122
|6
|2
|1–1
|1–3½
|1–4½
|1–2
|Franco
|2.70
|4
|Extreme Heat
|124
|4
|5
|4–hd
|2–1
|2–2½
|2–1
|Delgadillo
|2.10
|7
|Royal Seeker
|117
|7
|7
|7
|6–3
|5–3
|3–3
|Fuentes
|1.70
|2
|Hesa Ranegade
|117
|2
|4
|3–hd
|3–1
|3–1
|4–nk
|McDaid
|21.10
|1
|Wit and Wisdom
|119
|1
|1
|2–½
|4–5
|4–2
|5–5
|Figueroa
|9.40
|5
|Angry Bobby
|122
|5
|6
|6–2
|5–2
|6–8
|6–19
|Harvey
|49.20
|3
|Tap Tap Boom
|122
|3
|3
|5–1
|7
|7
|7
|Pedroza
|13.10
|6
|QUAD
|7.40
|4.00
|2.80
|4
|EXTREME HEAT
|4.40
|2.40
|7
|ROYAL SEEKER
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6)
|$11.20
|$1 EXACTA (6-4)
|$12.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-7-2)
|$11.88
|$1 TRIFECTA (6-4-7)
|$19.30
Winner–Quad B.c.3 by The Factor out of Mostbeautifulstorm, by Storm Boot. Bred by Dr. J. David Richardson (KY). Trainer: Gary Sherlock. Owner: Greco, Mark, Howell, James and Mansor, Tom. Mutuel Pool $134,459 Daily Double Pool $9,416 Exacta Pool $86,970 Superfecta Pool $54,481 Trifecta Pool $64,941. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (4-3-6) paid $18.40. Pick Three Pool $13,533.
QUAD dueled five wide early, angled in and cleared on the turn, remained well clear in midstretch and held the advantage to the wire. EXTREME HEAT dueled four wide early, stalked three deep on the turn, came into the lane three wide, kept to his task in the lane but was second best. ROYAL SEEKER chased on the outside on the backstretch and four wide on the turn, came into the stretch six wide, was floated out in the final furlong but was up for a clear third. HESA RANEGADE dueled between horses early, stalked between foes on the turn and weakened in the lane. WIT AND WISDOM dueled inside early, saved ground around the turn, came out and floated out a rival in the stretch and did not rally. ANGRY BOBBY chased off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came into the stretch five wide and weakened. TAP TAP BOOM dueled three deep early, steadied between horses on the turn, fell back and gave way through the stretch.
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 21.78 45.25 57.62 1:04.29
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Eskenforadrink
|122
|1
|6
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–2½
|Cruz
|1.00
|7
|Gypsy's Rule
|124
|6
|2
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–3
|2–3½
|Hernandez
|4.70
|4
|Peppered Gold
|119
|3
|3
|6–3
|4–hd
|3–1
|3–1¼
|Figueroa
|2.10
|5
|Sunset Melody
|122
|4
|4
|5–hd
|6–2½
|5–2½
|4–2
|Delgadillo
|8.20
|8
|Slightly
|119
|7
|1
|3–1½
|3–2
|4–½
|5–½
|Payeras
|24.30
|6
|My Ebony Star
|117
|5
|5
|7
|7
|6–4
|6–13
|Orduna-Rojas
|19.20
|2
|Coco Smooches
|124
|2
|7
|4–½
|5–½
|7
|7
|Martinez
|89.70
|1
|ESKENFORADRINK
|4.00
|2.60
|2.20
|7
|GYPSY'S RULE
|4.40
|2.80
|4
|PEPPERED GOLD
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1)
|$26.00
|$1 EXACTA (1-7)
|$10.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-4-5)
|$6.35
|$1 TRIFECTA (1-7-4)
|$23.80
Winner–Eskenforadrink Ch.f.3 by Eskendereya out of Pina Colada, by Speightstown. Bred by Elisabeth Alexander (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Sinnott Family Trust. Mutuel Pool $113,977 Daily Double Pool $11,229 Exacta Pool $63,715 Superfecta Pool $40,672 Trifecta Pool $46,065. Claimed–Eskenforadrink by Oscar Heredia. Trainer: Oscar Heredia. Scratched–Callie Mesa.
$1 Pick Three (3-6-1) paid $17.30. Pick Three Pool $20,557. $1 Pick Four (4-3-6-1/3) 4 correct paid $57.10. Pick Four Pool $66,096. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-4-3-6-1/3) 5 correct paid $145.55. Pick Five Pool $198,214.
ESKENFORADRINK had good early speed from the inside, hooked up in prolonged duel inside rival around the turn and well into the stretch then drew clear in the final eighth under urging. GYPSY'S RULE moved up and engaged winner approaching the turn, battled outside that rival around the bend and well into the stretch but could not match inside foe in the final eighth. PEPPERED GOLD bumped at the start, chased slightly off the rail, remained on two wide path, drifted out bit in the drive then drew clear late to best rest. SUNSET MELODY bumped leaving the gate, chased outside, continued four then five wide into the lane and failed to menace. SLIGHTLY tracked leaders from off the rail, remained three wide around the turn then weakened in same path in the stretch. MY EBONY STAR was fractious in the gate, reserved outside, came in slightly around the turn, came in further in the stretch but did not threaten. COCO SMOOCHES stalked from the inside, remained along the rail into and around the turn and weakened in the stretch.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $10,000-$9,000. Time 23.54 46.73 1:11.29 1:24.35 1:38.15
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Bay Area
|124
|1
|7
|6–1½
|2–1½
|2–2½
|1–1½
|1–¾
|Delgadillo
|3.30
|4
|Kenzou's Rhythm
|119
|4
|1
|2–hd
|3–½
|3–1
|3–1½
|2–1½
|Figueroa
|2.80
|3
|Shirl's Ready
|122
|3
|4
|5–hd
|6–1
|4–2
|4–4
|3–1¼
|Flores
|17.80
|2
|Banze No Oeste
|124
|2
|3
|1–1
|1–1
|1–hd
|2–½
|4–3
|Maldonado
|7.30
|7
|Freddies Dream
|122
|7
|2
|4–1
|5–1
|5–2½
|5–4
|5–5
|Fuentes
|4.40
|5
|Harrovian
|112
|5
|6
|7
|7
|7
|6–1½
|6–5
|Fuentes
|5.90
|6
|Preacher Roe
|122
|6
|5
|3–½
|4–hd
|6–hd
|7
|7
|Pedroza
|4.20
|1
|BAY AREA
|8.60
|4.00
|4.40
|4
|KENZOU'S RHYTHM
|3.60
|3.20
|3
|SHIRL'S READY
|4.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1)
|$21.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$16.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-3-2)
|$62.22
|$1 TRIFECTA (1-4-3)
|$192.80
Winner–Bay Area Dbb.g.7 by Tannersmyman out of Adriftinthebay, by Capsized. Bred by M.A. Douzos (CA). Trainer: Isidro Tamayo. Owner: Chung, Garrel and Edwards, Jerry A.. Mutuel Pool $108,056 Daily Double Pool $13,794 Exacta Pool $52,594 Superfecta Pool $29,116 Trifecta Pool $35,140. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (6-1-1) paid $86.80. Pick Three Pool $25,431.
BAY AREA settled inside, came out some and made steady progress between rivals on the backstretch, bid outside leader on the second turn, gained lead exiting that bend, drifted out despite right handed urging late in the drive and held. KENZOU'S RHYTHM bobbled slightly leaving the gate, recovered and prompted the early pace, stalked two wide, angled out entering the stretch, drifted out some in upper stretch, came back in and whittled gap inside winner late. SHIRL'S READY saved ground chasing the pace, continued slightly off the rail into the lane, came out some in the drive, angled back in a bit and finished willingly. BANZE NO OESTE (BRZ) stepped to the front, dictated the pace from the inside, briefly resisted winner on the second turn, fought back bit in the drive but gave ground grudgingly and lost placing nearing the finish. FREDDIES DREAM caught four wide into first turn, stalked from the outside, was three deep into second turn, remained well off the rail to the stretch then came in some through the lane. HARROVIAN reserved from off the rail, chased three then four wide and lacked needed response in the stretch. PREACHER ROE stalked from between rivals or three wide, remained off the rail and weakened in the final quarter.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 23.64 47.78 1:12.51 1:24.92 1:38.04
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Rolling Shadow
|121
|2
|2
|2–1
|3–1
|1–½
|1–3½
|1–4
|Gutierrez
|3.20
|5
|Peachy
|119
|4
|5
|4–hd
|5–1
|4–2
|2–1½
|2–hd
|Maldonado
|16.90
|4
|Road Test
|122
|3
|6
|5–½
|2–hd
|5–1
|5–3½
|3–1¼
|Roman
|8.00
|1
|Take Charge Gal
|114
|1
|3
|1–1
|1–1
|2–½
|3–hd
|4–2½
|Espinoza
|3.00
|8
|Midnight Lilly
|124
|7
|8
|7–½
|7–2
|7–5
|6–2
|5–½
|Flores
|1.90
|6
|Pulpitinthesky
|119
|5
|4
|3–1
|4–½
|3–hd
|4–½
|6–6
|T Baze
|7.40
|7
|Copper Cowgirl
|114
|6
|1
|6–2
|6–1
|6–½
|7–8
|7–13
|Payeras
|23.90
|9
|Madame Warrior
|119
|8
|7
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Franco
|21.60
|3
|ROLLING SHADOW
|8.40
|5.00
|3.60
|5
|PEACHY
|14.40
|6.60
|4
|ROAD TEST
|5.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3)
|$42.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$47.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-4-1)
|$118.02
|$1 TRIFECTA (3-5-4)
|$292.40
Winner–Rolling Shadow B.f.4 by Kafwain out of I'm a Rolls, by Silver Ghost. Bred by Stepaside Farm LLC (CA). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Stepaside Farm, LLC. Mutuel Pool $108,261 Daily Double Pool $11,046 Exacta Pool $63,833 Superfecta Pool $38,331 Trifecta Pool $45,346. Scratched–Bonneville Flats.
$1 Pick Three (1-1-3) paid $66.40. Pick Three Pool $17,306.
ROLLING SHADOW forced the early pace, was pulling bit early on the backstretch, bid outside pacesetter early on the last turn, gained advantage then stretched margin under steady hand pressure through the lane. PEACHY between rivals early, stalked on two wide path to second turn, split rivals in upper stretch and gamely lasted for the place. ROAD TEST settled inside, advanced along the rail early on the backstretch, prompted the pace from the inside to the second turn, angled four wide into the stretch and finished strongly outside runner-up. TAKE CHARGE GAL was sent to the front, controlled the pace while slightly off the rail, overtaken on the last turn, fought back inside in upper stretch but weakened late along the rail. MIDNIGHT LILLY unhurried while shifting over early, saved ground chasing the leaders, angled three wide exiting the last bend and was no late threat. PULPITINTHESKY three deep and between rivals early, stalked on same path to the second turn, was outside runner-up in upper stretch and weakened. COPPER COWGIRL caught outside and four abreast into first turn, remained outside, chased four wide into the stretch and also weakened. MADAME WARRIOR broke out, angled over some early, chased three wide, came out five wide leaving the last turn and faded in the stretch.
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.03 45.45 57.48 1:10.35
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Implicitly
|122
|4
|1
|1–1½
|1–2
|1–3½
|1–6
|Pedroza
|1.40
|2
|Rak City
|124
|2
|8
|5–1
|4–2
|4–1
|2–½
|Gryder
|11.10
|5
|Serve Me a Double
|124
|5
|11
|4–1
|2–½
|2–1½
|3–ns
|Maldonado
|6.10
|3
|Derby Factor
|117
|3
|10
|11
|10–½
|6–½
|4–1¾
|Payeras
|13.90
|10
|Malachim
|124
|10
|7
|8–½
|6–½
|5–½
|5–½
|Flores
|30.30
|9
|Jonas
|117
|9
|5
|6–1
|7–1½
|7–½
|6–3½
|Fuentes
|64.60
|1
|Dude's Dude
|124
|1
|9
|7–½
|8–1½
|8–2
|7–½
|Quinonez
|56.90
|11
|Mr. Esken
|115
|11
|6
|10–1½
|9–hd
|9–hd
|8–ns
|Orduna-Rojas
|243.30
|7
|Blaze of Glory
|117
|7
|4
|2–hd
|3–1½
|3–2½
|9–ns
|Figueroa
|1.60
|8
|Skagit River
|122
|8
|2
|9–1½
|11
|10–6
|10–13
|Aragon
|39.70
|6
|Gold and Guns
|124
|6
|3
|3–1
|5–hd
|11
|11
|Bednar
|39.40
|4
|IMPLICITLY
|4.80
|3.40
|2.80
|2
|RAK CITY
|8.40
|5.40
|5
|SERVE ME A DOUBLE
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4)
|$20.20
|$1 EXACTA (4-2)
|$18.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-5-3)
|$32.36
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-2-5-3-10)
|$2,064.00
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-2-5)
|$91.00
Winner–Implicitly B.c.3 by Artie Schiller out of Ruminate, by Vindication. Bred by Emily Wygod (KY). Trainer: Clifford W. Sise, Jr.. Owner: Wygod Bushnell, Emily, Bushnell, Oliver, Wygod, Martin J. and Wygod, Pam. Mutuel Pool $130,224 Daily Double Pool $36,573 Exacta Pool $81,636 Superfecta Pool $57,849 Super High Five Pool $22,221 Trifecta Pool $62,650. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (1-3-4) paid $63.20. Pick Three Pool $46,307. $1 Pick Four (1/3-1-3-4) 4 correct paid $174.30. Pick Four Pool $209,335. $2 Pick Six (3-6-1/3-1-3-4) 5 out of 6 paid $34.80. $2 Pick Six (3-6-1/3-1-3-4) 6 correct paid $2,174.20. Pick Six Pool $129,381.
IMPLICITLY broke out slightly, recovered and rushed to the front, set uncontested pace while slightly off the rail, stretched margin in upper stretch when roused and proved much best under moderate hand pressure late. RAK CITY was washy going to the post, stalked two then three wide into the stretch and was along late inside rival for the place. SERVE ME A DOUBLE was off bit slow and squeezed back at the start, rushed up between rivals, was closest in pursuit of pacesetter on the turn, remained bit off the rail and was collared late for second. DERBY FACTOR void of early foot, chased inside, lacked room inside in upper stretch, angled out, rallied strongly while two wide then back again along the rail and narrowly grabbed the show. MALACHIM broke in slightly, angled over nearing the turn, continued three wide into the stretch and lacked needed late punch. JONAS chased from off the rail early then four wide, drifted out six wide leaving the bend and failed to menace. DUDE'S DUDE stalked from along the rail into and on the turn, came out slightly in upper stretch, angled back to the rail and was also no threat. MR. ESKEN reserved early, angled over leaving the backstretch, came three wide into the stretch and lacked needed rally. BLAZE OF GLORY was antsy in the gate, had good early speed while four wide, continued on same path to the stretch and weakened. SKAGIT RIVER settled four wide, chased three wide around the turn and also weakened. GOLD AND GUNS broke in bit, moved up from slightly off the fence to force the early pace, secured the rail, dropped back around the turn and faded.
Los Alamitos Race Course Entries for Friday, December 14.
Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 6th day of a 8-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Forthenineteen
|Octavio Vergara, Jr.
|124
|Ricardo Zamora
|12-1
|8,000
|2
|Cioppino Pasadino
|Vinnie Bednar
|124
|Rafael DeLeon
|7-2
|8,000
|3
|Tiger Mom
|Evin Roman
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|5-1
|8,000
|4
|Sharp Holiday
|Heriberto Figueroa
|119
|Genaro Vallejo
|3-1
|8,000
|5
|Devil's Beauty
|Assael Espinoza
|119
|Vann Belvoir
|5-1
|8,000
|6
|Bobbie Lincoln
|Martin Pedroza
|124
|Reed Saldana
|7-2
|8,000
|7
|Miz Tianjin
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Michael Pender
|9-2
|8,000
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Thanks
|Evin Roman
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|7-2
|50,000
|2
|Discrete Stevie B
|Luis Fuentes
|115
|Marcelo Polanco
|2-1
|50,000
|3
|So Gucci
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|10-1
|50,000
|4
|Just Splendid
|Heriberto Figueroa
|117
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
|50,000
|5
|Acadia Fleet
|Assael Espinoza
|117
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|5-2
|50,000
|6
|Lead Actress
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Art Sherman
|15-1
|50,000
|7
|Palm d'Oro
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Art Sherman
|8-1
|50,000
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Arctic Roll
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Andrew Lerner
|3-1
|2
|Smile Awhile
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|John A. Shirreffs
|12-1
|3
|Sensible Thoughts
|Evin Roman
|122
|Steve Knapp
|6-1
|4
|Boldest Vow
|Luis Fuentes
|117
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|8-1
|5
|Confidentially
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|John A. Shirreffs
|5-2
|6
|Sandona Girl
|Brice Blanc
|122
|Art Sherman
|15-1
|7
|Waze Ready
|Alonso Quinonez
|122
|Leonard Powell
|4-1
|8
|Journal Entry
|Assael Espinoza
|117
|Carla Gaines
|5-1
FOURTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Allowance. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Distinctive B
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Peter Miller
|2-1
|2
|Allaboutaction
|Heriberto Figueroa
|117
|Javier Jose Sierra
|6-1
|3
|Hardcore Troubador
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Edward R. Freeman
|8-1
|4
|Richard's Boy
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Peter Miller
|9-5
|5
|St. Joe Bay
|Tyler Baze
|122
|John W. Sadler
|5-2
|6
|Summersimage
|Assael Espinoza
|117
|Manuel Landeros
|20-1
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Suprema
|Diego Sanchez
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|15-1
|2
|Hurley
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|J. Eric Kruljac
|5-1
|3
|Fabulous Star
|Assael Espinoza
|117
|Ronald W. Ellis
|5-1
|4
|Calf Moon Bay
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|8-5
|5
|Show Hostess
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Tim Yakteen
|4-1
|6
|Samandah
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|George Papaprodromou
|5-1
|7
|Bev's Humor
|Heriberto Figueroa
|117
|Eoin G. Harty
|8-1
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|R B Eye
|Evin Roman
|122
|Vann Belvoir
|7-2
|30,000
|2
|Suite Alonso
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|30,000
|3
|Nations Hope
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Jack Carava
|10-1
|28,000
|4
|Spectator's Dream
|Edgar Payeras
|115
|Jesus Mendoza
|30-1
|28,000
|5
|Magic Bro
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|20-1
|30,000
|6
|Jonathantoquick
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Genaro Vallejo
|10-1
|28,000
|7
|Irish Polo
|Heriberto Figueroa
|115
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|28,000
|8
|Warrensdirtydancer
|Luis Fuentes
|113
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|20-1
|28,000
|9
|Red Clem
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Tim Yakteen
|9-2
|30,000
|10
|Silent Alarm
|Martin Pedroza
|122
|Michael Machowsky
|3-1
|30,000
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Coalinga Hills
|Evin Roman
|124
|Martin F. Jones
|4-1
|16,000
|2
|Dancing Sunset
|Christian Aragon
|124
|Quentin B. Miller
|20-1
|16,000
|3
|Lady Krishna
|Heriberto Figueroa
|119
|Marcia Stortz
|8-1
|16,000
|4
|Baby Ice
|Assael Espinoza
|119
|Vann Belvoir
|7-2
|16,000
|5
|Li'l Grazen
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Eddie Truman
|5-2
|16,000
|6
|Alpenhorn
|Gerardo Martin
|124
|John Cisneros
|12-1
|16,000
|7
|Just Be Held
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Craig Dollase
|12-1
|16,000
|8
|Magicalchic
|Edgar Payeras
|117
|Louis A. Bradvica
|20-1
|14,000
|9
|Warm It Up
|Martin Pedroza
|124
|Vernon E. Aguayo
|20-1
|16,000
|10
|Bragging Rights
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Gary Sherlock
|4-1
|16,000
EIGHTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Slew the Waters
|Edgar Orozco
|124
|Gail E. Ruffu
|20-1
|20,000
|2
|Crackling Bread
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Jorge Periban
|5-2
|20,000
|3
|Gia Lula
|Assael Espinoza
|117
|Mark Glatt
|3-1
|20,000
|4
|She's No Fool
|Eulices Gomez
|122
|Mike Puype
|9-2
|20,000
|5
|Lucky Hand
|Eswan Flores
|124
|Jorge Gutierrez
|20-1
|20,000
|6
|Lanacakes
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Paul G. Aguirre
|4-1
|20,000
|7
|Whata Flirt
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|20,000
|8
|Spacerika
|Humberto Tellez
|112
|Salvador Orozco
|12-1
|20,000
|9
|Omerta
|Heriberto Figueroa
|117
|Genaro Vallejo
|12-1
|20,000
|10
|La Artist
|Christian Aragon
|122
|Angela Maria Aquino
|20-1
|20,000