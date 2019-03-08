Racing! Did anything happen since last newsletter?

“The fifth and six races on Friday are the last two legs of the Stronach 5 wager, with a $100,000 guaranteed pool. The fifth race is wide open. I give the nod to Gettin Sideways, a filly who had traffic issues in her last start. She was loaded down the stretch and just had nowhere to go, eventually checking and losing all her momentum and the chance to win the race. The sixth race, features the Northern California debut of Our Silver Oak, who has done some good work down South and should be tough to beat if he runs his best race. Also entered is The Creep, who recently finished off-the-board finish in the El Camino Real Derby.