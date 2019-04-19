Racing! Jon White has his Kentucky Derby rankings

“With a carryover of $25,814, the total pool in Friday's pick 6 could be close to $100,000. The card will have five races for 2-year-olds, all in the pick 6. As always, Los Alamitos will broadcast each of these runner's most recent gate works with analysis from track announcer Ed Burgart. Among the top prospects, the third race will be headed by Cartel Jess Rockin, out of the Grade 1 winning mare Feature Jess Rockin. Kid Around will headline the fourth race following her 12.2 second work on April 6. One Chick On First heads the fifth after posting the bullet work of 12.2 seconds on April 2. Spectacular Corona, a $43,000 purchase at the 2017 Los Alamitos Equine Sale, is one of the top contenders in the sixth, while Chickititas Corona, a half-brother of stakes winner Hard Headed Chick will head the seventh race.