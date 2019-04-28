Bob Baffert’s Kentucky Derby dominance faces a serious test

Absolutely not because no filly entered the race. But if there’s one that could compete, it would be Santa Anita-based Bellafina. She is likely to be favored in Friday’s Kentucky Oaks for 3-year-old fillies. After a second in her first race, she won three in a row, including two Grade 1s. She went off in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies as the favorite but ran a disappointing fourth. It was discovered she was, according to trainer Simon Callaghan, “in season,” and it compromised her race. It’s very unusual for race horses to be ovulating so late in the year.