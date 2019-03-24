NCAA tournament: Brandon Clarke scores 36 in Gonzaga's 83-71 win over Baylor

Clark's final dunk of the first half came at the end of a 5-second clinic on how to deal with Baylor's floor-clogging 1-3-1 zone. Starting at the perimeter, all five Bulldogs touched the ball in the span of those 5 seconds; it ended with Killian Tillie's hook-flip to Clarke for a jam. It was as gorgeous a display of basketball as you'll see all year and put the Bulldogs ahead 35-16.