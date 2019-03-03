Pac-12 basketball roundup: Tyler Bey's double-double leads Colorado past Utah

Tyler Bey tallied his 12th double-double of the season, scoring 17 points and snagging 10 rebounds in Colorado's 71-63 win against Utah on Saturday.
Colorado (17-11, 8-8 Pac-12) took a nine-point halftime lead and stayed in front after intermission thanks to 15 points from Evan Battey and some cold shooting from both sides.
Utah (15-13, 9-7), which shoots a conference-best 39.6 percent from 3-point distance, was held to just five makes on 26 attempts (19 percent).
The Utes fell behind 8-0, failing to score until Timmy Allen's bucket at the 15:05 mark. Allen, who returned after a back injury sidelined him for two games, hit two more shots to spark a 9-0 run that gave the Utes a 9-8 lead when Sedrick Barefield capped the run with a 3-pointer. The Buffaloes took the lead for good on Tyler Bey's dunk with 9:25 left before halftime.
Barefield paced the Utes with 19 points, while Allen scored 11.
at California 76, Washington State 59: Darius McNeill scored 17 points to lead four California players in double figures and the Golden Bears beat Washington State, 76-69, on Saturday.
Paris Austin added 12 points while Justice Sueing and Connor Vanover scored 10 apiece for California (7-22, 2-15 Pac-12).
The Bears have won back-to-back games after a school-record 16-game losing streak.
CJ Elleby had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Robert Franks added 18 points and 12 boards for Washington State. The Cougars (11-18, 4-12) have lost four of five.