Pac-12 basketball roundup: Tyler Bey's double-double leads Colorado past Utah

The Utes fell behind 8-0, failing to score until Timmy Allen's bucket at the 15:05 mark. Allen, who returned after a back injury sidelined him for two games, hit two more shots to spark a 9-0 run that gave the Utes a 9-8 lead when Sedrick Barefield capped the run with a 3-pointer. The Buffaloes took the lead for good on Tyler Bey's dunk with 9:25 left before halftime.