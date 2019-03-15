Santa Anita needs close the track until they figure what is killing these horses

Once interviewed the head of the empire, Frank Stronach, before the middle leg of the Triple Crown at his withering, disintegrating Pimlico track. Asked when he would be putting some much-needed money into fixing up the old girl. He replied that there would not be “one coat of paint” going onto the creaking and cracking walls until the state of Maryland legalized casino gambling that would allow him to open a casino at one of his tracks — either Pimlico or nearby Laurel Park — and supplement his horse racing. A few years later, Maryland legalized casino gambling, offering spots for three casinos. Stronach passed. Pimlico still creaks and leaks.