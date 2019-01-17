Santa Anita Park cancels Thursday card because of heavy rain

Santa Anita Park has canceled it’s eight-race card for Thursday because of a series of rainstorms that continue to hammer Southern California.
The track has seen 3 ½ inches of rain since Monday, with another 2 inches expected before the latest storm lets up Thursday afternoon, according to a statement released by the facility on Thursday morning.
The statement says “every effort” will be made to bring back the races originally scheduled for Thursday in the immediate future.
Santa Anita Park will be open Thursday for simulcast wagering in the Grandstand Paddock Room, with gates opening at 10 a.m. Parking and admission are free.
Live racing is expected to resume with an eight-race card Friday, starting at 1 p.m.