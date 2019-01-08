Sports media: ESPN's miscast 'Megacast' missed the mark

* ESPNEWS made news by bouncing the Coaches Film Room and converting it into the Monday Night Football Film Room. A shameful renovation to try to save a sinking ship of fools. Joe Tessitore, Jason Whitten and Booger McFarland sat around a table, talked about each play in highly technical terms, and Todd McShay operated the clicker. At one point, McFarland asked what the Levi’s Stadium address was so he could complete an Uber Eats delivery order. Relegating them to this distant ESPN channel could be a first step in improving the “MNF” experience in the fall of ’19.