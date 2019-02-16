Anthony Davis says he hasn't ruled out Boston, or any team, as a trade destination

That original list? Milwaukee doesn’t have the assets, outside of All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, to make a deal for Davis. Same goes for the Knicks, who sent one top asset, 7-foot-3 Kristaps Porzingis, to Dallas and who won’t have another asset, their first-round pick in the upcoming draft, fully mature until after the lottery order is figured out. The Clippers? They weren’t thrilled at the possibility of gutting their roster for Davis, only to possibly watch him stroll down the hall once he hits free agency in 2021.