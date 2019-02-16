Anthony Davis says he hasn't ruled out Boston, or any team, as a trade destination

Anthony Davis answered nearly 15 minutes’ worth of questions about his future, about his trade demands, about the Knicks and the Celtics.
In the seconds after a question about teaming up with LeBron James, something the six-time All-Star forward will do in Sunday’s NBA All-Star game, a staffer from the agency that represents Davis decided it was time to shut it down.
“If anyone has any All-Star questions, that’ll be it,” she said in cutting off the James question. “And then, we’re getting up.”
If Davis and his team at Klutch Sports are trying to push the superstar forward from the New Orleans Pelicans to the Lakers, the messaging Saturday was off.
During his media availability, Davis called the New York Knicks a “great franchise” before reminding everyone that a smaller market such as Milwaukee is on his list too. That “list” — reportedly the places where Davis would sign a contract extension — surfaced in the days leading up to the trade deadline.
The Clippers were on it, as were the Bucks and the Knicks. And the Lakers, of course.
But Saturday, there was a new revelation. The Boston Celtics, the team best equipped to put together a blockbuster trade offer for Davis this summer, are apparently on it too.
“They are on my list,” he said.
Asked a few minutes later about it, he backpedaled.
“I never said Boston wasn’t on my list,” he said, soon repeating a version of that sentence three more times.
Once his time on the podium was finished, Davis went on NBA TV and made the pool even bigger, saying that there are 29 teams on his list.
So, for the record, as of Saturday afternoon, Atlanta’s in. So is Chicago. And Charlotte. And Brooklyn. And Phoenix. And Dallas. And Oklahoma City. And Toronto. And Indiana. And Orlando. And Portland. And Denver. And Utah. And Minnesota. And the Knicks. And the Lakers. And the Clippers. And Milwaukee. And San Antonio. And Houston. And Sacramento. And Golden State. And Philadelphia. And Cleveland. And Miami. And Memphis. And Washington. And Detroit.
Oh, and Boston too.
“I don’t know how I long I’m going to play this game. I want to make sure that I have a chance to win,” Davis said. “I want to win — no matter where it is. I have no preferred destination.”
This, if true, is not good news for the Lakers.
In the build to the trade deadline, Davis and his management team had a plan, and that road seemed to point directly to Staples Center and the Lakers.
That original list? Milwaukee doesn’t have the assets, outside of All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, to make a deal for Davis. Same goes for the Knicks, who sent one top asset, 7-foot-3 Kristaps Porzingis, to Dallas and who won’t have another asset, their first-round pick in the upcoming draft, fully mature until after the lottery order is figured out. The Clippers? They weren’t thrilled at the possibility of gutting their roster for Davis, only to possibly watch him stroll down the hall once he hits free agency in 2021.
With the Celtics prohibited from acquiring Davis while Kyrie Irving is playing under the same rookie extension contract, the Lakers were the only place that made long-term sense. The deck was stacked for the Lakers, and the team put its best offer — essentially all their young players and multiple draft picks — on the table. And New Orleans didn’t budge.
The Lakers can’t be considered the favorites for Davis, not anymore, not with the his statements Saturday.
“Market doesn’t matter to me. I just want to win,” Davis said. “Big market, small market; it doesn’t matter. My focus is on winning at this point in my career, wherever that may be. It could be a big market or a small market. I just want to win.”
If they’re truly competing against 28 other teams, acquiring Davis might be too hard for the Lakers to accomplish.