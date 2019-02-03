NBA Fastbreak: Mavericks-Knicks trade has ripple effect for Kevin Durant, Lakers and Clippers

Former USC big man Nikola Vucevic made his first All-Star game this week, and he remains an interesting rental option for the Lakers if they strike out on Davis. The Orlando Magic, who haven’t been to the postseason since 2012, have faded and are four games out of the No. 8 spot in the East. … Whether he gets dealt at the deadline or not, expect the Clippers to be involved with Vucevic this summer when he hits unrestricted free agency. … The Denver Nuggets deserve a lot of credit for developing their young players, and it appears they might have hit on another one. Third-year guard Malik Beasley, a former first-round pick, exploded for 35 points in a win over the Houston Rockets on Friday. He’s scored in double figures in 18 of his last 22 games, a stretch in which he’s shot 45.5% from deep.