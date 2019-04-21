NBA: Spurs' DeMar DeRozan fined, Nets GM Sean Marks fined and suspended

San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for heaving a ball past an official and into the stands during a playoff game against the Denver Nuggets.
Meanwhile, Nets general manager Sean Marks has been suspended one game without pay and fined $25,000 for entering the referees' locker room after Brooklyn's loss to Philadelphia in Game 4 of their playoff series.
DeRozan’s fine was handed down Sunday by league discipline executive Kiki VanDeWeghe while Marks’ punishment was announced Sunday by Byron Spruell, the NBA's president of league operations.
DeRozan’s incident occurred with about five minutes remaining in the Spurs' 117-103 loss to the Nuggets on Saturday night that tied the series at 2-2. DeRozan was called for an offensive foul against Denver's Gary Harris and responded by whipping the ball in the general direction of the referee. He received a technical foul and was ejected.
DeRozan said afterward that he was frustrated by what he thought was a bad call.
Game 5 is Tuesday night in Denver.
The Nets lost 112-108 on Saturday in a game in which Brooklyn's Jared Dudley and Philadelphia's Jimmy Butler were ejected after a scuffle broke out following Joel Embiid's flagrant foul against Jarrett Allen in the third quarter.
The Nets were already angry about a flagrant foul Embiid committed against Allen in Game 2, and coach Kenny Atkinson complained that the 76ers held Allen before he turned the ball over on the Nets' last chance to tie the game.
Marks will serve his suspension Tuesday, when the 76ers try to wrap up the series in Game 5 in Philadelphia.