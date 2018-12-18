NBA: Kelly Krauskopf hired as Pacers assistant GM

The Indiana Pacers have hired Kelly Krauskopf as their new assistant general manager, making her the first woman in league history to hold the title.
Krauskopf spent 19 seasons as the top executive of the WNBA’s Indiana Fever and helped oversee Indiana’s new NBA2K league team. She also served as the WNBA’s first director of basketball operations, as an assistant commissioner for the Southwest Conference and on USA Basketball’s women’s senior national team committee.
“My past experience has shown me that building winning teams and elite-level culture is not based on gender — it is based on people and processes,” Krauskopf said in a statement.
The Chicago Bulls’ Jabari Parker is the second player and 13th member traveling with the team to Mexico City to be hit with a stomach virus. ...
The Wizards completed a trade in principal to acquire forward Trevor Ariza from the Phoenix Suns for forward Kelly Oubre Jr. and guard Austin Rivers. Ariza returns to Washington, where he played the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons.