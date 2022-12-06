The Sports Report: UCLA wins NCAA women’s soccer title

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Em Adler: There’s pulling a rabbit out of a hat, and then there’s what UCLA just did.

No. 1-seed UCLA won the NCAA women’s soccer national title Monday night, beating second-seeded North Carolina 3-2 in overtime. North Carolina dominated the first half but went into halftime tied. UCLA blitzed the Tar Heels throughout the second half, and scored with 17 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

Only UCLA came close to scoring in overtime, but the Bruins had to wait until midway through the second overtime to get a look at the net. The first required Video Assistant Referee to confirm that the Tar Heels had blocked a shot from Reilyn Turner. But when Maricarmen Reyes one-touched a deflected save back at the net, no replay was needed: the Bruins were ahead 3-2, with only 3:20 left to play.

With the result, UCLA became the first team in College Cup history to come back from two goals down to record a win in the title game. UCLA’s Margueritte Aozasa became the first coach in NCAA women’s soccer history to win a national title in their first year as a head coach.

“That was incredible, I can’t say enough about the belief this team has and the care they have for each other,” said Aozasa. “The rollercoaster of emotion I think we all felt, I cried many times during that game – happy and sad. We’ve said from the beginning of these playoffs that our care and love for each other and love for this program was going to be what was going to carry us through, and you saw that tonight. To be down 2-0 with 10 minutes left, to be down a goal with less than a minute left, and to come back and then not even go to PKs but win in overtime, is something incredibly special and it speaks to the character of the entire team.”

FENCING

I’m David Wharton, a Times sportswriter, with an unusual – and unusually personal – story.

My job as the Olympics writer has me covering a lot of sports outside the mainstream, sports that get noticed only when the Games come around. Wandering into the fencing venue at the 2012 London Olympics, just to have a look, I was intrigued by the athletes in their glowing white uniforms, thundering up and down the strip, attacking and defending, flashing those steely blades.

That day triggered an unexpected journey.

The sport stuck in my brain as I returned to L.A. where, it turns out, we have connections to fencing beyond old Hollywood swashbucklers. The city is home to a thriving high school league, clubs run by former European champions and weekly tournaments. When my son started at a high school with a long-time program, I persuaded him to go out for the team

Watching Zack progress through the ranks was great but also made me jealous. I was the one who discovered fencing. Why did he get to have all the fun? Eventually, I dove in myself.

Starting such a blurry fast, physically demanding sport at 55 might not have been the wisest move. Novices get hit a lot at first, so I grew accustomed to not only losing but also coming home with tiny bruises on my arms and chest. Still, I was hopelessly in love.

The past six years have seen me improve – if slowly – winning medals, earning a national rating and traveling the country with my son to compete in big tournaments.

More importantly, fencing has taught me life lessons. With the help of a stunningly beautiful video from Mark Potts, I offer this tale that speaks to all of us who continue to love sports as we grow older.

CLIPPERS

From Andrew Greif: Taking the basketball on the right wing as the final 10 seconds of a tied game ticked away, Clippers star Kawhi Leonard was isolated against the defense of Charlotte’s Jalen McDaniels before creating a stride’s worth of separation by stepping to his left.

Leonard leaped, his shot from 18 feet fell through the net, and what the Clippers hope will be the next chapter of their season officially began with a 119-117 victory against the downtrodden Hornets.

Looking little different in the clutch than he had the last time he was healthy enough to play basketball consistently nearly 18 months ago, Leonard’s layup off a pass from George, who saved a missed shot from going out of bounds, with 39 seconds left, followed by his go-ahead jumper with 1.4 seconds remaining, ended an up-and-down game that has been part of an up-and-down season for the Clippers, who have navigated numerous injuries and the lineup disruption that has accompanied them.

“Anytime you see Kawhi go into his spot, that’s where he’s comfortable, and that’s where we’re comfortable,” said Paul George, who like Leonard was also making his return from injury. “Swung the ball, I wanted to get it to him right there and he took us home on that shot.”

From Ryan Kartje: When Caleb Williams transferred to USC in February, the quarterback was billed as a star-in-the-making, the type of transformational talent capable of one day becoming the best player in college football.

Less than a year later, that distinction already appears inevitable for the Trojans passer. Williams was named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy on Monday, joining fellow quarterbacks Max Duggan of Texas Christian, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Stetson Bennett of Georgia, all of whom will be in New York for the award ceremony Saturday.

None has separated from the pack over the last month quite like Williams, who remains the overwhelming favorite for the award among oddsmakers. The sophomore quarterback carried USC to the verge of the College Football Playoff, besting rivals Notre Dame and UCLA with stellar performances in the season’s final weeks, both in front of a national audience.

DODGERS

From Jack Harris: Last season, the Dodgers won 111 games. They had a Cy Young Award finalist. They boasted the best rotation earned-run average in Major League Baseball.

Still, as this offseason has progressed, their need for more starting pitching has been clear.

And while they did the expected on Monday morning, officially re-signing Clayton Kershaw to a one-year, $20-million contract on the first day of the league’s winter meetings, they failed to pull off the spectacular, losing out in the Justin Verlander sweepstakes after news broke that the free-agent pitcher will be signing with the New York Mets.

Kershaw’s return had been in the works for weeks, ever since news emerged last month that the sides were close to a deal that would keep the three-time Cy Young Award in Los Angeles for a 16th season.

————

Trea Turner’s time in Los Angeles is coming to an end.

After spending the past season and a half with the Dodgers, the All-Star shortstop is signing an 11-year, $300-million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, according to multiple media reports.

Because the Dodgers had extended Turner a qualifying offer, they will recoup a compensation draft pick next year. The selection will come after the fourth round.

ANGELS

From Sarah Valenzuela: The Angels have picked up another arm for their bullpen during the winter meetings.

Free agent right-handed pitcher Carlos Estévez on Monday signed a two-year deal worth $13.5 million with the team.

Estévez spent all of his previous six seasons in the big leagues with the Colorado Rockies.

————

MLB Winter Meetings live updates

WORLD CUP

From Kevin Baxter in Qatar: When Neymar limped off the field in tears and favoring his right ankle late in Brazil’s opening-game victory in Qatar, it got so quiet you could hear a World Cup championship trophy drop.

Brazil might have the finest collection of soccer talent on the planet, but A Seleção, the country’s national team, is pretty much Neymar and Friends: That group-stage win left Brazil 26-1-4 in the last 31 games Neymar started. Without him, Brazil sputtered, splitting its next two games and scoring just once.

On Monday, Brazil got Neymar and its groove back, likely changing the direction of this World Cup. It certainly changed Brazil, which scored four times in the first 36 minutes in a 4-1 rout of South Korea, delighting a largely yellow-clad crowd of 43,847 at Stadium 974 on the shores of the Arabian Gulf and earning a date with Croatia in the quarterfinals, the round in which Brazil’s last World Cup came undone.

————

Round of 16

Monday’s results

Croatia 1, Japan 1 (Croatia advances on penalties, 3-1)

Brazil 4, South Korea 1

Schedule

All times Pacific

Today

Morocco vs. Spain, 7 a.m., Fox, Telemundo, Peacock

Portugal vs. Switzerland, 11 a.m., Fox, Telemundo, Peacock

Quarterfinals

Friday

Croatia vs. Brazil, 7 a.m., Fox, Telemundo, Peacock

Netherlands vs. Argentina, 11 a.m., Fox, Telemundo, Peacock

Saturday

Matchup TBD, 7 a.m., Fox, Telemundo, Peacock

England vs. France, 11 a.m., Fox, Telemundo, Peacock

Semifinals

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Matchup TBD, 11 a.m., Fox, Telemundo, Peacock

Wed., Dec. 14

Matchup TBD, 11 a.m., Fox, Telemundo, Peacock

Third-place match

Saturday, Dec. 17

Matchup TBD, 7 a.m., Fox, Telemundo, Peacock

Championship match

Sunday, Dec. 18

Matchup TBD, 7 a.m., Fox, Telemundo, Peacock

————

Complete World Cup coverage

Qatar World Cup: Start times for every match and how to watch

1939 — Iowa’s Nile Kinnick wins the Heisman Trophy. The back passed for 638 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for 374 yards.

1961 — Syracuse running back Ernie Davis becomes the first Black player to win the Heisman Trophy.

1984 — Martina Navratilova loses to Helena Sukova, ending the longest winning streak in history of women’s singles tennis — 74 matches dating to Jan. 15, 1984.

1986 — Miami’s Vinny Testaverde wins the Heisman Trophy in a runaway. The quarterback, who led the nation in passing efficiency, won the by 1,541 points over Temple running back Paul Palmer, the country’s top rusher.

1990 — The Tampa Bay Lightning and Ottawa Senators receive approval to join the NHL in 1992-93.

1992 — Jerry Rice becomes the NFL’s career leader in touchdown receptions with his 101st scoring pass during the fourth quarter of the San Francisco 49ers’ 27-3 victory over Miami. Rice surpassed Steve Largent’s mark of 100.

1992 — Jim Courier rebounds from a slow start to beat Switzerland’s Jakob Hlasek in four sets as the United States recaptures the Davis Cup.

1998 — Denver with a 35-31 comeback win over Kansas City, becomes the third 13-0 team in NFL history. The Broncos join the 1934 Chicago Bears and 1972 Miami Dolphins.

2000 — Golden State’s Antawn Jamison and the Lakers’ Kobe Bryant each scored 51 points, including trading six straight scores in the final two minutes of overtime. It’s Jamison’s second 51-point performance in four days, and Bryant’s career high. But Jamison earns extra satisfaction as the Warriors prevail 125-122 over Los Angeles. It’s the first time in 38 years two players score 50 in the same game.

2003 — Army becomes the first team to finish 0-13 in major college history after a 34-6 loss to Navy.

2005 — Philadelphia wins the first scoreless NHL game that is decided by a shootout, beating Calgary 1-0. Philadelphia’s Antero Niittymaki stops 28 shots in regulation and overtime and all three during the shootout.

2008 — USC beats UCLA 28-7 to win its record seventh straight Pac-10 championship. The Trojans (11-1) also have won 11 or more games in seven straight seasons — another record.

2009 — Switzerland’s Carlo Janka wins the giant slalom to become the first man in more than 2 1/2 years with three consecutive World Cup victories. Janka won the super combined event two days earlier and the downhill yesterday.

2009 — Drew Brees is 35 for 49 for 419 yards with two touchdowns and one interception as New Orleans stays undefeated with a 33-30 overtime win at Washington. New Orleans and Indianapolis both improve to 12-0, marking the first time in NFL history that two teams are unbeaten this late in the season.

2009 — Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre sets an NFL record by playing in his 283rd consecutive game, a 30-17 loss to Arizona. The 40-year-old Favre breaks the record of 282 held by longtime Vikings defensive end Jim Marshall.

2013 — Jennifer O’Neill scores a career-high 43 points, including the go-ahead basket in the fourth overtime, and No. 5 Kentucky beats No. 9 Baylor 133-130 in the highest-scoring Division I women’s game in history. The previous high for a Division I women’s game was 252 points in SMU’s 127-125 win over TCU, also in four overtimes, on Jan. 25, 1997.

Compiled by the Associated Press

