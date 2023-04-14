The Sports Report: UCLA gymnastics falls short in NCAA championship quest

UCLA’s Jordan Chiles competes in the vault during the NCAA championship semifinals on Thursday.

From Thuc Nhi Nguyen: Until the end, Janelle McDonald kept dancing.

As she walked down the stairs after UCLA’s final bar routine, with hopes of advancing to the NCAA finals fading with every stuck landing by Utah’s beam lineup, the first-year Bruin coach extended her arms over her head.

“Y-M-C-A,” she spelled out to the music.

McDonald brought the Bruins back to the national stage by rekindling the program’s joyful dynamic and her work persisted even as the season ended Thursday with a third-place finish at the NCAA semifinals at Dickies Arena.

“We wouldn’t be where we are right now if it wasn’t for her,” said sophomore Jordan Chiles, who won individual titles on floor and bars.

As the Bruins squandered a two-rotation lead, Pac-12 rival Utah finished with a session-winning 198.225, edging out defending champion Oklahoma, who had a 198.1625. UCLA’s 197.9125 was third among the eight semifinalists across both semifinals, but Louisiana State and Florida will join the Utes and Sooners in Saturday’s national final.

LSU won the first semifinal with a 197.475 while Florida advanced with a 197.4.

The disappointment was raw Thursday, but just reaching nationals as a team for the first time since 2019 seemed like a reward after McDonald inherited a team with a broken culture.

“When we started this thing in September and we started to come together as a team, I don’t think anybody in that room thought we would be here,” McDonald said. “They wanted to be, but I don’t think we were the team yet that could be here. So I think they know the work that’s been put in culturally and gymnastically to be able to have the opportunity to compete here. … They’re having joy doing gymnastics again and these are the things I’m most proud of.”

Chiles became UCLA’s first individual national champion since Kyla Ross in 2019 and won the program’s first bars crown since 2016. She did it with a perfect 10 that punctuated UCLA’s meet with an exciting finish.

But the elation from Chiles’ score was quickly clouded by disappointment. Utah’s Maile O’Keefe scored her own 10 on beam, which pushed Utah past UCLA on the scoreboard.

CLIPPERS

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, left, and Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times; Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)

From Andrew Greif: The last time Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant faced each other in the playoffs, the anticipated showdown during the 2019 NBA Finals lasted all of 11 minutes 57 seconds.

Then Durant felt the “pop” as his Achilles’ tendon ruptured. He was 30, and didn’t play another NBA game for 18 months.

Two years later, a 30-year-old Leonard was dribbling during the 2021 postseason when he felt the twinge in his right knee. The tear of his anterior cruciate ligament would sideline him for 15 months.

On Sunday in Phoenix, Durant and Leonard will meet again in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series involving the No. 4-seed Suns and No. 5 Clippers, and each will be at full strength to begin a playoff matchup that — considering the doubt their injuries cast on their ability to return to all-NBA form, not to mention starting this season in entirely different conferences — was never guaranteed to be seen again.

Durant isn’t just a facsimile of his former-MVP self. This season, he became the first player in the NBA’s 76-year history to make at least 55% of his field goals, 40% of his three-pointers and 90% of his free throws. Injuries limited him to 47 games but not his effect on success. Starting in December with the Brooklyn Nets and since joining Phoenix at the trade deadline, teams are 21-1 with Durant in the lineup.

KINGS

Kings forward Adrian Kempe celebrates with teammates after scoring in the third period of a 5-3 win over the Ducks. (Debora Robinson / NHLI via Getty Images)

From the Associated Press: Adrian Kempe had three goals and an assist and the Kings clinched third place in the Pacific Division on Thursday night with a 5-3 victory at Honda Center over the Ducks, who will have the best odds in the draft lottery after finishing with the NHL’s worst record.

Captain Anze Kopitar scored a first-period goal that made him the Kings’ leading scorer for the 15th time in the last 16 seasons, while Kempe and Trevor Moore scored 49 seconds apart in the second period.

Kempe completed his fourth career hat trick on an empty-net goal with 1:39 to play, and dozens of visiting Kings fans littered the ice in celebration. With 41 goals, Kempe is the first Kings player to reach the 40-goal mark since Luc Robitaille in 1993-94.

Roughly 40 minutes after leaving the ice, the Kings learned they’ll face the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the playoffs for the second consecutive season. The best-of-seven series starts Monday in Edmonton.

Shaking off a 2-5-0 skid that scuttled their chances at the division title, the Kings won their final two games to finish with 104 points, the second most in franchise history behind the 1974-75 squad (105).

DODGERS

Cody Bellinger hits a run-scoring double for the Chicago Cubs against the Seattle Mariners on Monday. (Nam Y. Huh / Associated Press)

From Jack Harris: There was a rapid rise, then a sudden descent.

An instant flash of talent, followed by a fizzle that left the baseball world scratching its head.

For his first three years in a Dodgers uniform, Cody Bellinger was one of the best stories in the majors. A homegrown prospect who blossomed as an MVP-winning superstar. A Chavez Ravine favorite among both the fanbase and the clubhouse.

Over his final three seasons with the club, however, Bellinger transformed into one of the sport’s biggest conundrums. An injury-plagued slugger struggling to hit for power. A once-feared presence who, amid a string of constant swing changes, was never able to rediscover his former self.

“It’s one of the more dramatic swings that I’ve ever been a part of,” Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said.

“I wish we could have done more to support him and get some more consistency for him,” manager Dave Roberts added. “But sometimes you just don’t have any answers.”

For the first time since the Dodgers non-tendered him this offseason, Bellinger will return to Dodger Stadium with the Chicago Cubs this weekend.

People within the organization speak highly of the 27-year-old outfielder. Most continue to root from afar for his success.

USC players celebrate on the sideline while playing California during the second half in November at the Coliseum. (John McCoy / Associated Press)

From Ryan Kartje: Last summer, as USC rolled out its initial plans for navigating the new world of name, image and likeness, the notion of boosters brokering NIL deals beyond the university’s watchful eye was viewed as a potential nightmare scenario. When a donor-led collective arrived at USC by August, the university refused to even acknowledge it. Several other attempts were shot down before they got off the ground.

But any fear of deep-pocketed donors running amok at USC is now a distant memory. Sentiments toward outside collectives on campus have warmed considerably since that icy response, as an entirely different strategy for NIL takes shape within Heritage Hall. One donor-run collective, the Tommy Group, has already launched with the university’s blessing. At least three others are either already aligned with USC and its compliance department or actively vying for that approval.

Victory Formation is one of the new groups raring to join a suddenly crowded field of NIL collectives at USC. Started by Manuel Hernandez, a USC alum and financial advisor to several former Trojans athletes, as well as Jeff McKay, grandson of legendary USC coach John McKay, the group told The Times it intends to function as a full-fledged NIL agency for USC athletes, tapping into a roster of former Trojans athletes to not only help find and facilitate endorsement deals and appearances, but also offer athletes everything from content creation and mentorship opportunities to financial literacy training and legal counsel.

UCLA BASKETBALL

From Ben Bolch: UCLA solidified its wing depth Thursday when Ilane Fibleuil, a highly coveted guard from France, announced on Instagram that he would play for the Bruins next season.

It’s a big pickup for coach Mick Cronin, considering the 6-foot-6 prospect chose UCLA over Gonzaga and the G League. Fibleuil visited both schools but told 247 Sports that he always loved UCLA basketball, grew up a big Russell Westbrook fan and became enamored with the idea of becoming a Bruin during his time in Los Angeles.

“It’s a dream come true for me,” Fibleuil told 247 Sports. “I just loved my visit, the city. The campus was amazing. I met great people over there, and so it’s not just one thing that made me pick UCLA over the other options.”

NFL

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, left, and his wife Tanya Snyder, listen to coach Ron Rivera during a news conference in January 2020. (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)

From Sam Farmer: The Washington Commanders could be on the verge of changing hands.

Daniel Snyder, the NFL’s most widely reviled team owner, has reached an agreement in principle to sell the Commanders for $6 billion to a group led by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris, according to a Thursday report by Sportico. The Harris group includes Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

A subsequent report by ESPN, however, contends that Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos is still in the mix with his bid.

