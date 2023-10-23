The Sports Report: Rams, Chargers come out on the losing end

Matthew Stafford passes against the Steelers in the first half.

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Gary Klein: Aaron Donald sat alone in front of his locker, a towel pulled tightly over his face.

The Rams’ star defensive lineman was contemplating another loss against his hometown Pittsburgh Steelers; another defeat that prevented the middling Rams from stringing together consecutive victories; another setback that prevented the Rams from producing any semblance of momentum.

“I’m tired of that,” Donald said.

So are his teammates. So is coach Sean McVay.

On Sunday, the Rams wasted another opportunity to win two games in a row,falling to the Steelers 24-17 before 73,471 at SoFi Stadium.

With a stadium full of Terrible Towel-waving Steelers fans, the Rams could not build on last Sunday’s 26-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, a win in which they scored 20 consecutive second-half points.

The Rams’ record dropped to 3-4 heading into next a game Sunday against the 4-2 Dallas Cowboys, who had this week off.

Consider: The Rams have not won two games in a row since early in the 2022 season, making it a seemingly impossible feat for a franchise that won Super Bowl LVI two years ago.

“The NFL is very challenging — to get wins on a consistent basis is really difficult,” McVay said. “But we’ve got to figure out how to do it at a more consistent clip, because I think we can and I trust that we will.”

Rams’ 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers by the numbers

Rams box score

All NFL box scores

NFL standings

CHARGERS

From Jeff Miller: After being torched by Kansas City’s offense in the first half, the Chargers responded in the second…

It still wasn’t enough.

The Chiefs’ seven-point halftime lead remained intact deep into the fourth quarter before they put the Chargers away with a late score 31-17.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce tormented the Chargers early. Mahomes finished 32 of 42 for 424 yards and four touchdowns and Kelce with 12 catches for 179 yards.

The presence of Chargers safety Derwin James Jr., who was questionable for the game but played despite an ankle injury, wasn’t enough in the first two quarters to dissuade Kelce.

As their defense gave them a chance, the Chargers’ offense was unable to produce any points after halftime. Their five possessions ended in two interceptions and three punts, each of which came following a three-and-out.

Justin Herbert was 17 of 30 for 259 yards and one touchdown. Joshua Palmer had five receptions for 133 yards.

Chargers’ 31-17 road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs by the numbers

Chargers box score

All NFL box scores

NFL standings

Sunday’s scores

Pittsburgh 24, at Rams 17

at Kansas City 31, Chargers 17

at Seattle 20, Arizona 10

at Denver 19, Green Bay 17

at Philadelphia 31, Miami 17

at Chicago 30, Las Vegas 12

Cleveland 39, at Indinapolis 38

at New England 29, Buffalo 25

at NY Giants 14, Washington 7

Atlanta 16, at Tampa Bay 13

at Baltimore 38, Detroit 6

Bye week: Carolina, Cincinnati, Dallas, Houston, NY Jets, Tennessee

Tonight

San Francisco at Minnesota, 5:15 p.m., ABC/ESPN

DODGERS

From Jack Harris: Wearing a plaid sports coat and self-assured grin, Andrew Friedman ascended the Dodger Stadium podium in February 2021 like a conquering hero, the reigning monarch of a Dodger-blue empire that finally captured baseball’s throne.

Four months earlier, the Dodgers had won a long-awaited World Series in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season — the first for Friedman as president of baseball operations and for his bosses, Mark Walter and the rest of Guggenheim Baseball Management, as the well-funded owners.

Then, in a blockbuster move, the Dodgers seemingly won the winter too — adding reigning National League Cy Young Award-winner Trevor Bauer to an already loaded roster.

After a 32-year wait for one title, more championships suddenly seemed poised to follow.

The birth of a dynasty, many pundits predicted, was unfolding. And as Friedman introduced Bauer at a news conference in Dodger Stadium that afternoon, he couldn’t help but smile.

“It’s about doing everything we can to go out and defend a title,” Friedman declared. “And hopefully, we can do it with fans in the stands in Dodger Stadium.”

Three seasons later, those fans are back but still waiting.

NLCS SCHEDULE

All times Pacific

All games on TBS

Arizona vs. Philadelphia

Philadelphia 5, Arizona 3 (recap, box score)

Philadelphia 10, Arizona 0 (recap, box score)

Arizona 2, Philadelphia 1 (recap, box score)

Arizona 6, Philadelphia 5 (recap, box score)

Philadelphia 6, Arizona 1 (recap, box score)

Today at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

*Tuesday at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

ALCS SCHEDULE

All times Pacific

Texas vs. Houston

Texas 2, Houston 0 (recap, box score)

Texas 5, Houston 4 (recap, box score)

Houston 8, Texas 5 (recap, box score)

Houston 10, Texas 3 (recap, box score)

Houston 5, Texas 4 (recap, box score)

Texas 9, Houston 2 (recap, box score)

Monday at Houston, 5 p.m., Fox/FS1

*-if necessary

DUCKS

Matthew Poitras scored his first two NHL goals in the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the Ducks 3-1 Sunday for their season-opening fifth straight win.

The 19-year-old Poitras, playing in his fifth career game, scored at 6:29 of the final period to erase the Ducks’ lead and then got the go-ahead goal nearly 4 minutes later when he stuffed home the rebound of Jake DeBrusk’s shot.

Mason McTavish scored the lone goal for the Ducks, who lost their third straight and fourth in five games this season. John Gibson made 25 saves.

Ducks box score

NHL box scores

NHL standings

From Bill Plaschke: It wasn’t supposed to be like this.

The white jerseys of Utah weren’t supposed to be dancing across the Coliseum field while the cardinal jerseys of USC were doubled over in tears.

The rollicking Coliseum crowd was not supposed to alter its cheers to boos, then jeers, then stunned silence.

The Trojans were supposed to win games like this, a Pac-12 home showdown with the defending conference champs, a grudge match against a team that beat them twice last season, a monumental moment.

This is why they hired Lincoln Riley, right?

Yet on a brutal Saturday night, their $10-million-a-year coach’s promise of a championship culture once again crumpled like a cheap suit.

Riley failed the moment. He failed the Trojans. He failed the Coliseum. He is failing this season.

USC vs. Utah takeaways: Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are feeling the heat

With heartbreaking, last-second loss, USC falls to 0-3 vs. Utah in Lincoln Riley era

USC box score

Pac-12 standings

SATURDAY’S UCLA GAME

From Ben Bolch: For three years now, Ethan Garbers has spent most of his time on the sideline waiting for his moment.

Beginning his UCLA career as the backup to a veteran, he played only in blowouts or as an injury replacement for two seasons. Just when it looked as if his patience might finally be rewarded, Garbers being anointed the starter going into this season, he was overtaken by a true freshman after a shaky showing in the opener.

Back into the shadows he went. More waiting. More doubts about whether any of this would lead to anything worthwhile.

“There were a lot of times where I just kind of wanted to … kind of quit a little bit,” Garbers acknowledged, “But hey, I got to keep my head straight, I got to keep moving ‘cause you never know what could happen.”

What happened Saturday night made the redshirt junior break out in a wide smile and unleash a swinging fist pump.

He got the start against Stanford. He starred. He just might have won the job back.

Rewarding his coach’s faith with the kind of steady and efficient quarterback play that UCLA had been missing in recent weeks, Garbers thrived in his midseason do-over.

Showing an ability to make plays in a variety of ways, Garbers led the No. 25 Bruins to a 42-7 romp over the Cardinal at Stanford Stadium that also featured more sturdy defense from a unit that is making a case to be one of the best in school history.

UCLA box score

Pac-12 standings

AP TOP 25

Team (first-place votes), record, points, last week

1. Georgia (38), 7-0, 1,536, 1

2. Michigan (19), 8-0, 1,504, 2

3. Ohio State (3), 7-0, 1,454, 3

4. Florida State (3), 7-0, 1,408, 4

5. Washington, 7-0, 1,325, 5

6. Oklahoma, 7-0, 1,267, 6

7. Texas, 6-1, 1,150, 8

8. Oregon, 6-1, 1,133, 9

9. Alabama, 7-1, 1,071, 11

10. Penn State, 6-1, 999, 7

11. Oregon State, 6-1, 922, 12

12. Ole Miss, 6-1, 889, 13

13. Utah, 6-1, 868, 14

14. Notre Dame, 6-2, 718, 15

15. LSU, 6-2. 687, 19

16. Missouri, 7-1, 594, 20

17. North Carolina, 6-1, 506, 10

18. Louisvillle, 6-1, 420, 21

19. Air Force, 7-0, 395, 22

20. Duke, 5-2, 371, 16

21. Tennessee, 5-2, 306, 17

22. Tulane, 6-1, 248, 23

23. UCLA, 5-2, 243, 25

24. USC, 6-2, 193, 16

25. James Madison, 7-0, 167, 26

Others receiving votes: Florida 34, Liberty 17, Kansas State 16, Miami 12, Fresno State 8, Oklahoma State 5, Toledo 3, Rutgers 2, Kentucky 2, UNLV 1, Wisconsin 1

Dropped from top 25: Iowa

1921 — Green Bay Packers play 1st APFA (forerunner to NFL) game; beat Minneapolis Marines, 7-6 at Hagemeister Park, Green Bay, Wis.

1945 — Jackie Robinson signs a contract with the Montreal Royals, minor league farm team of the Brooklyn Dodgers.

1949 — Don Doll of the Detroit Lions intercepts four passes in a 24-7 victory over the Chicago Cardinals.

1960 — Jim Martin of Detroit becomes the first kicker to kick two field goals over 50 yards in a game as the Lions beat the Baltimore Colts 30-17.

1964 — Joe Frazier dominates German Hans Huber for an easy points win to capture the boxing heavyweight gold medal in Tokyo.

1976 — Pittsburgh’s Tony Dorsett rushes for 180 yards in a 45-0 rout over Navy to become the top career rusher in NCAA history with 5,206 yards.

1993 — The Toronto Maple Leafs break the NHL record for most victories at the start of the season, winning their ninth straight game by beating the second-year Tampa Bay Lightning 2-0.

1999 — Florida State’s Bobby Bowden gets his 300th win with a 17-14 win over his son, Clemson coach Tommy Bowden. With the victory Bowden joins Bear Bryant, Pop Warner, Joe Paterno and Amos Alonzo Stagg as the only major college coaches to reach 300 victories.

2000 — The New York Jets, trailing 30-7 at the end of the third quarter, come back to beat the Miami Dolphins 40-37 in overtime on Monday night. The Jets score four touchdowns and a field goal in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

2011 — Tim Tebow rallies the Broncos for two touchdowns in the final 2:44 of the fourth quarter to force overtime, and Matt Prater’s 52-yard field goal gives Denver an improbable 18-15 victory over the stunned Miami Dolphins. The Broncos appeared beaten when they trailed 15-0 with 5:23 left and took over at their 20.

2019 — All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving pours in 50 points, setting a new NBA record for points on debut with a new team as his Brooklyn Nets go down 127-126 at home to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

—Compiled by the Associated Press