The Sports Report: Clippers extend win streak after bumping Russell Westbrook

Clippers guard James Harden fouls Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan as he drives to the basket in San Antonio Monday.

Howdy, I’m your host, Iliana Limón Romero, filling in for Houston Mitchell, who is probably calculating where acquiring Shohei Ohtani would rank among the all-time greatest Dodgers trades. Let’s get right to the news.

From Andrew Greif: A game featuring 10 players suddenly became a spotlight on just two during Monday’s opening quarter, as Clippers guard James Harden sized up the defense of San Antonio rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama at the top of the three-point arc.

Dribbling between his legs, Harden side-stepped to his right and pulled the ball into what looked to be one of his signature three-pointers, the kind a rookie known for his shot-blocking instincts would have read about in his scouting report. But when Wembanyama lunged forward, Harden was already dribbling past him — his hesitation move just a veteran’s trick to get into the paint for a left-handed floater.

As the ball fell through the net, backup guard Bones Hyland stood from his seat along the Clippers’ bench and mimicked a dance. It was like that all night, the Clippers controlling the tempo of a 124-99 victory against the outmatched Spurs, leading by as many as 28, and rarely finding themselves in moments of trouble while improving to 5-7.

Russell Westbrook’s role has changed, but the Clippers guard says his goals have not

RAMS

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is tackled after making a catch against the Seahawks. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

From Gary Klein: It’s been a tough season for Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp, with seemingly one setback after another.

But there was a modicum of good news Monday.

The right ankle injury that knocked Kupp out of the Rams’ victory over the Seattle Seahawks was determined to be only a lateral sprain, coach Sean McVay said.

Kupp will be day to day heading into Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

CHARGERS

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa walks with a boot and crutches on the sideline during a against the Green Bay Packers Sunday. (Matt Ludtke / Associated Press)

From Jeff Miller: Chargers’ edge rusher Joey Bosa “likely” is headed to the injured reserve list because of a right foot sprain, head coach Brandon Staley said Monday.

The four-time Pro Bowl player was hurt Sunday at Green Bay on the game’s first series.

If he is put on IR, Bosa would sit out at least the next four weeks (Baltimore, New England, Denver and Las Vegas). He’d be eligible to return no sooner than the final three games of the regular season.

Asked specifically if Bosa would be back in 2023, Staley said the answer is “to be determined.”

UCLA BASKETBALL

UCLA forward Adem Bona drives Marquette forward Oso Ighodaro Monday in Honolulu. (Marco Garcia / Associated Press)

From Ben Bolch: Unleashing NCAA tournament-level intensity in the first half, unranked UCLA showed that it could be an unexpected force in March.

Almost fully unraveling in the second half, the Bruins displayed how much work remains to get there.

After a wildly vacillating game against No. 4 Marquette in which the Bruins’ 12-point lead became a seven-point deficit, they gave themselves a chance in the final minute.

With his team trailing by two with 21 seconds left, UCLA coach Mick Cronin called time out to set up a play. It was disrupted after the Golden Eagles tipped the ball out of bounds with 8.8 seconds to go.

UCLA got two more chances but came up empty both times. Lazar Stefanovic’s three-pointer missed and a wild Sebastian Mack shot off his offensive rebound was off the mark, leaving the Bruins with a 71-69 loss Monday night at the Stan Sheriff Center in the opening round of the Maui Invitational.

“Obviously, we didn’t finish the job tonight,” UCLA sophomore center Adem Bona said. “We plan to finish the job next time.”

An aerial view of burned structures and cars in Lahaina two months after the town was devastated by wildfire on the island of Maui. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

From Ben Bolch: Waking up on the other side of Maui from his home, Matt Kovach was alarmed by the deluge of text messages on his phone inquiring about his safety.

What he saw on a local news website only heightened his fears. Overnight, his neighborhood had burned to the ground. One thought ran through his head.

We’ve got to get home. I’ve got to go get my mom.

Kovach didn’t even know there was a fire when he left his 74-year-old mother the previous afternoon. A self-described compulsive workaholic, he couldn’t stand being stranded without internet and cellphone access because of the power outage that hit his neighborhood that morning.

It was the sort of small inconvenience that occasionally came with living in this land of wonders. From their seaside home, his family could watch whales leap from the water, feeling the impact of their massive bodies upon splashdown. A bonus for the UCLA alumnus was that his home was so close to the Lahaina Civic Center that he could walk to basketball games at the Maui Invitational whenever his beloved alma mater played there.

By the middle of that August afternoon, still stuck in a communication void, Kovach and his wife decided to take their two young boys to a friend’s home 45 minutes away. The power lines in that area were buried, ensuring internet access. They would stay for a few hours and come back, having seen a tweet from the local electric company saying that power should be restored by that evening, midnight at the latest.

Kovach informed his mother of the plan, leaving her with an assortment of essentials including a lantern, a head lamp, flashlights, several backup batteries and four bottles of water.

UCLA’s TJ Harden celebrates with with Logan Loya and Kyle Ford after scoring a touchdown against USC on Saturday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

From J. Brady McCollough: At the beginning of the season, many assumed that USC would be spending this week off getting healthy for the Pac-12 Conference championship game, fresh off a win over UCLA in the Coliseum.

The Bruins would be trying to salvage the end of their season, then, against California at the Rose Bowl.

Instead, UCLA sent the Trojans hobbling into a long offseason with a 38-20 humbling. It was the kind of dominant rivalry performance that deserved to be the Bruins’ ending note to the 2023 regular season.

UCLA rightfully celebrated over the weekend as the toast of the town. Chip Kelly rang the Victory Bell and looked about as buoyant as anyone could remember afterward. Quarterback Ethan Garbers and his teammates crafted a mocking Instagram post that mimicked the one Caleb Williams posted after the Trojans’ victory last year. The whole thing, especially coming off a loss to Arizona State loss a week earlier, seemed cathartic.

And now? Now the Bruins have to get up for Cal, a competent opponent that desperately wants to win the last Pac-12 contest between the programs and clinch bowl eligibility.

USC offensive lineman Jonah Monheim (79) helps quarterback Caleb Williams to his feet after he was sacked during the Trojans’ 38-20 loss to UCLA at the Coliseum on Saturday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

From Thuc Nhi Nguyen: The receiver parlayed his success into a first-round draft selection. The running back needed only eight games to run for a career-best season. The quarterback won the Heisman Trophy.

USC’s transfer portal scavenger hunts have yielded gems that shine brightest at the skill positions. Lincoln Riley’s attempts at fortifying the all-important lines of scrimmage have provided fool’s gold.

A disastrous second half of the season revealed just how far USC has to go to build a winning program up front as the Trojans lost five of their last six games.

USC touted newly built offensive and defensive lines with three and five new transfers, respectively, this season, but the Trojans (7-5, 5-4 Pac-12) have the Pac-12’s worst rushing defense and ranks 106th nationally in sacks allowed at 2.75 a game. Even as the transfer portal becomes every coach’s go-to roster Band-Aid, it has proven to be an insufficient solution to the most critical parts of the game: winning the line of scrimmage.

“It’s really more miss than it is hit,” said Geoff Schwartz, a Fox Sports and Sirius XM football analyst.

USC and Colorado each tried to fill three starting offensive line positions with first-year transfers this year, the most for any Pac-12 team. After the Buffaloes (4-7, 1-7) gave up seven sacks to UCLA this season, head coach Deion Sanders added another viral sound bite to his first season in Boulder by telling reporters he would “go get new linemen.”

USC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

From the Associated Press: JuJu Watkins scored 15 points, Rayah Marshall had a strong double-double and No. 8 USC held off Seton Hall 64-54 at the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship on Monday night.

Marshall had 14 points and 14 rebounds for USC (4-0) and Watkins, a freshman, added seven rebounds. Kaitlyn Davis scored 13 points and McKenzie Forbes had 12.

KINGS

From the Associated Press: Trevor Moore scored two goals and the Kings extended their season-opening road winning streak to eight games with a 4-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Monday.

Anze Kopitar and Phillip Danault also scored and Pheonix Copley made 30 saves for the Kings, who are tied for the third-longest such streak in NHL history. Buffalo holds the record by winning its first 10 road games in 2006-07.

Lawson Crouse scored and Connor Ingram made 21 saves for the Coyotes, who played their seventh home game of the season. Ingram is 6-2 in his eight starts this season.

HIGH SCHOOLS

From Eric Sondheimer: Among the 28 schools in 14 divisions and dozens of high school football players attending Monday’s Southern Section championship luncheon on Monday in Long Beach, few had a more improbable story than Simi Valley senior quarterback Jesse Sereno.

For three years, he was a junior varsity quarterback. He was preparing to change positions for his senior season until the varsity starter transferred.

On Friday night, with one second left, Sereno scored the winning touchdown on a one-yard quarterback sneak to enable Simi Valley to advance to the Division 6 final with a 32-29 win over Huntington Beach.

And finally

Watch highlights from the Clippers’ win over the Spurs Monday night in San Antonio.