The Sports Report: Brusdar Graterol injured as Dodgers lose

Brusdar Graterol is helped off the field by Kiké Hernández and medical staff during the sixth inning.

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Mike DiGiovanna: A game that began with a promising start from Clayton Kershaw took a sharp downward turn in the sixth inning Tuesday night, the Dodgers losing reliever Brusdar Graterol to a right-hamstring strain just eight pitches into his 2024 debut and the Philadelphia Phillies rallying for three runs in an eventual 6-2 victory.

Manager Dave Roberts said after the game that Graterol was diagnosed with a Grade 3 (most severe) strain and is likely out for the season. He will be placed on the injured list on Wednesday and replaced on the roster by right-hander Michael Grove.

A crowd of 47,150 in Chavez Ravine saw the National League East-leading Phillies win for only the third time in 12 games, while the Dodgers had their three-game win streak snapped and their NL West lead over San Diego reduced to four games.

Kershaw, in his third start back from November shoulder surgery, gave up one earned run and five hits in 4 ⅔ innings, striking out five and walking none, the Phillies scoring their only run off the 36-year-old left-hander on Kyle Schwarber’s fifth-inning RBI single.

From Mike DiGiovanna: When Mookie Betts makes his long-awaited return from a left hand fracture in Milwaukee next week, it will be in one position that has become relatively familiar to the eight-time All-Star and another that will be relatively new.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Betts will remain at shortstop, the spot he moved to in early March because of Gavin Lux’s throwing woes but hadn’t played full time since high school, ending speculation that the six-time Gold Glove Award-winning right fielder could return to the outfield.

But Roberts said Betts, who made all 72 of his starts this season in the leadoff spot, will be moved to the second spot in the order so dynamic slugger Shohei Ohtani can remain in the leadoff spot and the left-handed bats of Ohtani and No. 3 hitter Freddie Freeman can be separated by the right-handed-hitting Betts.

ANGELS

The game between the Angels and New York Yankees scheduled for Tuesday night was postponed because of rain.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms were projected for the New York area and earlier a flood watch was issued through Wednesday morning in New York City.

The teams will attempt to open their three-game series by playing a traditional doubleheader Wednesday starting at 1 p.m. PT.

RAMS

From Gary Klein: Nothing serious. Nothing structurally significant.

That’s how Rams coach Sean McVay on Tuesday described the knee injury star receiver Puka Nacua suffered during a joint practice with the Chargers on Sunday.

If there is cause for concern — and anything related to injuries and the record-setting Nacua qualifies — McVay masked it.

Nacua, who is “week to week,” McVay said, will not participate in a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday or upcoming practices with the Chargers and Houston Texans. He would not have played in preseason games against those teams even if healthy.

Nacua will be ready to play in the Sept. 8 opener against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, McVay said.

CHARGERS

From Anthony De Leon: With Justin Herbert expected to miss at least another week because of his plantar fascia injury, the Chargers added depth to their quarterback room by signing quarterback Luis Perez.

When Herbert sustained the injury, it was unclear if the Chargers would add another quarterback. However, the team decided to bring in the UFL-XFL journeyman on a one-year deal. Perez also has spent time with the Rams, Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chargers held a workout for Perez on Tuesday after receiving several recommendations about him over the summer, according to offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

OLYMPICS POLL

For those of you not reading our special Sports Report, Olympics Edition newsletter, written by John Cherwa, he had an interesting poll you might like to participate in:

Which sports do you want to get rid of?

We’ve got no power, but we can pretend. So, let’s get rid of a few Olympic sports. Here are the choices. You can vote for two.

3 X 3 basketball: Do you want to expand to 2 X 2 or 4 X 4 or 6 X 6? Where does it end?

Artistic swimming: Used to be synchronized swimming but needed rebranding. Reached peak with Esther Williams.

Basketball: Little competitive balance, especially with the women.

Boxing: Growing more insignificant by the day. Bad scoring system. Gateway sport to UFC.

Golf: Too elite and players are judged on how many majors they win, not Olympic medals.

Modern pentathlon: About as outdated as it comes. What kid doesn’t have a daily routine of fencing, swimming, horseback riding, shooting and running?

Rhythmic gymnastics: Ball, ribbon and hoop. Need we say more?

Tennis: See golf.

Trampoline: Extra deduction if you land in the neighbor’s back yard.

Something else: Self explanatory.

(Note to readers: Comments for entertainment purposes only.)

1907 — Walter Johnson wins the first of his 417 victories, leading the Washington Senators past the Cleveland Indians 7-2.

1999 — Wade Boggs becomes the first player to homer for his 3,000th hit, connecting with a two-run shot in Tampa Bay’s 15-10 loss to Cleveland.

2004 — Greg Maddux becomes the 22nd pitcher in major league history to reach 300 victories, leading the Chicago Cubs to an 8-4 victory over San Francisco.

2005 — Justin Gatlin dominates the 100 meters at the track and field championships in Helsinki. The Olympic champion wins in 9.88 seconds, finishing 0.17 seconds ahead of Michael Frater of Jamaica. The margin of victory is the largest in the 10 world championships held since the meet’s inception in 1983.

2007 — San Francisco’s Barry Bonds hits home run No. 756 to break Hank Aaron’s storied record. Noticeably absent are Commissioner Bud Selig and Aaron.

2012 — Aly Raisman becomes the first U.S. woman to win Olympic gold on floor. She picks up a bronze on balance beam on the final day of gymnastics at the London Olympics and just misses a medal in the all-around.

2016 — Jim Furyk becomes the first golfer to shoot a 58 in PGA Tour history. Three years after Furyk became the sixth player on tour with a 59, he takes it even lower in the Travelers Championship with a 12-under 58 in the final round.

2016 — Ichiro Suzuki triples off the wall for his 3,000th hit in the major leagues, becoming the 30th player to reach the milestone as the Miami Marlins beat the Colorado Rockies 10-7.

2016 — Manny Machado becomes the second player in major league history to homer in the first, second and third innings, driving in a career-high seven runs in a 10-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

2016 — American swimmer Katie Ledecky sets a new world record with a time of 3:56.46 to win the gold medal in the women’s 400m freestyle at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

2021 — Kevin Durant with 29 points leads USA to his third and the team’s 4th consecutive Olympic men’s basketball gold medal with an 87-82 win over France in Tokyo.

2021 — Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra wins his country’s first-ever Olympic gold medal in Tokyo.

Compiled by the Associated Press