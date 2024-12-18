The Sports Report: UCLA men pass prelim before bigger test Saturday

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Ben Bolch: It was the sort of game where the goals were fairly simple.

Escape the upset and avoid injuries while improving as much as possible against a severely overmatched opponent.

UCLA succeeded on most fronts Tuesday night.

The No. 18 Bruins’ 111-75 victory over Prairie View A&M was so comfortable that UCLA coach Mick Cronin could substitute freely and used just a sprinkling of his trademark quick hooks after mistakes.

There wasn’t much to complain about except maybe some defensive slippage and a few sloppy stretches in a game with little intrigue. After reserve guard Dominick Harris entered the game with only a few minutes left and quickly committed a foul, Cronin roared, “What did I say?” so loudly that his words could be heard in the upper reaches of the arena.

What was Cronin mad about?

“We kept fouling toward the end of the game and we kept stopping the clock,” point guard Dylan Andrews said. “His main thing to us was to be in the gaps because we knew that they were a driving team, and sometimes we failed at it. That’s why he was on us.”

There were also plenty of pleasing developments. Andrews scored 21 points on eight-for-12 shooting to go with six assists and forward Tyler Bilodeau had 18 points. Harris also redeemed himself with a nifty assist and only his second three-pointer of the season.

Continue reading here

UCLA box score

Big Ten standings

AP men’s top 25 rankings

LAKERS

From Dan Woike: The bet the Lakers made on Bronny James always carried a tremendous amount of baggage, their second-round draft pick impossible to separate from the team’s star who made no secret about wanting to play with his son.

Bronny James’ first NBA appearance happened on opening night, long before he was ready. His first points, in Cleveland, came when the game had been decided. And his early G League outings were only mildly encouraging, if at all.

Yet after fading from the spotlight because of a heel injury that cost him multiple weeks, James returned to the Lakers’ South Bay roster, surprising plenty of people by playing road games, not to mention the numbers he produced.

In his last three G League games, James has averaged 20.7 points on 43.1% shooting while showing flashes of being the kind of defender the Lakers hope he can develop into. James will play for the South Bay Lakers in the NBA’s G League showcase this week in Orlando.

“What we’ve stressed with him throughout the summer, preseason, early season was getting himself into elite shape so that he could be a high-level impact player on the defensive end,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said after practice Tuesday. “And then he has the heel injury and has to lose some of that momentum. [But] we’re excited about what he’s done over the last two games and looking forward to see what he does in the lineup.”

Continue reading here

DODGERS

The Dodgers won the World Series, but that’s the past. We are looking to next year, discussing what the team needs Santa to bring them and what moves the team might make to repeat in 2025. Join your favorite Dodgers beat writer, Jack Harris, along with your pals, columnists Bill Plaschke and Dylan Hernandez, as we celebrate the season and talk Dodgers baseball.

Watch the video here

Devin Williams thought he’d join defending World Series champion Dodgers. Yankees beat L.A. to him

From Ryan Kartje: Zachariah Branch, USC’s electric sophomore receiver and returner, and his older brother Zion, who plays safety for the Trojans, are planning to enter the transfer portal, a person familiar with the decision but not authorized to speak publicly told The Times, becoming the latest lauded prospects to join the exodus from Troy.

When the two brothers signed to play at USC — Zion in 2022 and Zachariah in 2023 — their separate arrivals were seen as landmark recruiting victories for Trojans coach Lincoln Riley. Zachariah Branch was a top-10 recruit and the nation’s No. 1 receiver prospect. Zion was no slouch, either — a four-star safety who checked in at 58th overall in the 2022 class.

Now as they depart USC, the Branch brothers will be no doubt two of the most coveted players in the transfer portal, with both expected to sign with their new team together.

Continue reading here

USC offensive line coach Josh Henson leaving to take Purdue offensive coordinator job

CHARGERS

From Thuc Nhi Nguyen: Bo Nix isn’t the same quarterback the Chargers prepared for in Week 6. Jesse Minter knows he’s partially to blame.

“We kind of sparked his run on what we let him do to us in the fourth quarter of that game,” the Chargers defensive coordinator said sheepishly this week.

After Nix threw two touchdowns to help score 16 points in the fourth quarter against the Chargers in Week 6, Minter must now face the monster he helped unleash. The rookie quarterback leads the Broncos (9-5) into a critical divisional rematch Thursday as the Chargers (8-6) try to reverse a late-season swoon.

The Broncos started 3-3, including a 23-16 loss to the Chargers in Denver on Oct. 13, but have won six of their last eight with a four-game winning streak entering Thursday’s prime-time game at SoFi Stadium.

Nix has completed 64.3% of his passes in the last eight games, averaging 236.3 yards passing per game while throwing 15 touchdown passes. He entered the Week 6 matchup in Denver completing 61.8% of passes and averaging 173.2 yards per game. He threw three touchdowns in his first five games compared to four passes intercepted.

Continue reading here

Chargers-Patriots Week 17 game moved to Dec. 28 as part of NFL Network tripleheader

LA BOWL

From Anthony De Leon: This year’s LA Bowl features a matchup of two teams in flux: a Cal squad in search of its quarterback of the future and a Nevada Las Vegas team entering a new era after the departure of its program-resurrecting head coach.

Cal (6-6) looks to salvage what was once a promising start to its first year in the Atlantic Coast Conference, and No. 24 UNLV (10-3) aims to finish its season with 11 wins, the most for the program since 1984, when Randall Cunningham was the quarterback.

With both teams set to make their first appearances in the fourth annual LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium today, here are four things to watch:

Continue reading here

KINGS

Rickard Rakell scored at 1:44 of overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied to beat the Kings 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Rakell deflected Erik Karlsson’s point shot behind Darcy Kuemper for the game-winner.

Adrian Kempe scored 33 seconds into the game for the Kings, and Alex Turcotte also scored. Defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov added two assists.

Kuemper stopped 28 shots for the Kings, who have lost two of three following a six-game winning streak.

Continue reading here

Kings summary

NHL scores

NHL standings

