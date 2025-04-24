The Sports Report: Kings take 2-0 series lead over Edmonton

Brandt Clarke and Andrei Kuzmenko, right, congratulate Adrian Kempe on his goal in the third period Wednesday.

From Kevin Baxter: The Kings and Edmonton Oilers are old postseason foes, with this first-round matchup marking their 11th meeting in the Stanley Cup playoffs. But with Wednesday’s 6-2 win in Game 2 of the best-of-seven series, the Kings have done something they’d never accomplished.

They’ve taken a 2-0 lead.

The Kings, who have yet to trail in the series, got two goals from Adrian Kempe and scores from Brandt Clarke, Quinton Byfield, Andrei Kuzmenko and Anze Kopitar, with Clarke, Kuzmenko and Kopitar all scoring on the power play.

Leon Draisaitl and former King Viktor Arvidsson got the goals for Edmonton, which has been outscored 12-7 in the two games.

The last time the Kings had a 2-0 postseason series lead over anybody was in the 2014 Stanley Cup final, when they won their last title. That was also the last time the Kings won a postseason series.

“We got the home-ice advantage, we worked really hard for it, and we wanted to take advantage,” defenseman Mikey Anderson said. “So we’re happy so far. [We’ll] come to the rink tomorrow and you worry about tomorrow. Talk about the game, and then you get for the the next game, you focus on that.

“But so far it’s a really good start.”

Continue reading here

Kings summary

LAKERS

From Bill Plaschke: The Lakers recovered from a knee scrape of a playoff opener to leap up and kick the stunned Minnesota Timberwolves in the teeth.

Now, now. That wasn’t so hard, was it?

In turning a dread-filled Crypto.com Arena into a place of joyous healing, the wounded Lakers survived a first cut, tied an opening series and saved an entire season with a 94-85 victory over Minnesota on Tuesday in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series.

What a difference an elbow makes.

One game after being wadded up and tossed aside like a hot dog wrapper by a Timberwolves team that was just hungrier, the Lakers pushed and shoved and fought their way into personifying a must-win.

It involves a must jab. A must hook. A must knockout.

Continue reading here

CLIPPERS

From Broderick Turner: At no point, Clippers guard Norman Powell maintained, did he waver in his belief in himself. At no point was he going to shy away from taking shots with the game hanging in the balance, despite missing many of his shots.

Powell said he has worked too hard all season to lose his confidence now, even if the stage has gotten bigger because the Clippers are in the playoffs against the Denver Nuggets.

He missed his first five shots in Game 2 on Monday night, but Powell kept shooting.

Then he made three of his last four shots in the fourth quarter, during key moments, big-time shots that helped the Clippers pull out the tense game to tie the best-of-seven series 1-1.

Continue reading here

NBA PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE, RESULTS

All Times Pacific

First round

Western Conference

No. 3 Lakers vs. No. 6 Minnesota

Minnesota 117, at Lakers 95 (box score)

at Lakers 94, Minnesota 85 (box score)

Friday at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Sunday at Minnesota, 12:30 p.m., ABC

Wednesday at Lakers, TBD

Friday, May 2 at Minnesota, TBD*

Sunday, May 4 at Lakers, TBD*

No. 4 Denver vs. No. 5 Clippers

at Denver 112, Clippers 110 (OT) (box score)

Clippers 105, at Denver 102 (box score)

Thursday at Clippers, 7 p.m., NBA TV

Saturday at Clippers, 3 p.m., TNT

Tuesday at Denver, TBD

Thursday, May 1 at Clippers, TBD*

Saturday, May 3 at Denver, TBD*

No. 1 Oklahoma City vs. No. 8 Memphis

at Oklahoma City 131, Memphis 80 (box score)

at Oklahoma City 118, Memphis 99 (box score)

Thursday at Memphis, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Saturday at Memphis, 12:30 p.m., TNT

Monday at Oklahoma City, TBD*

Thursday, May 1 at Memphis, TBD*

Saturday, May 3 at Oklahoma City, TBD*

No. 2 Houston vs. No. 7 Golden State

Golden State 95, at Houston 85 (box score)

at Houston 109, Golden State 94 (box score)

Saturday at Golden State, 5:30 p.m., ABC

Monday at Golden State, 7 p.m., TNT

Wednesday at Houston, TBD

Friday, May 2 at Golden State, TBD*

Sunday, May 4 at Houston, TBD*

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Cleveland vs. No. 8 Miami

at Cleveland 121, Miami 100 (box score)

at Cleveland 121, Miami 112 (box score)

Saturday at Miami, 10 a.m., TNT

Monday at Miami, TBD

Wednesday at Cleveland, TBD*

Friday, May 2 at Miami, TBD*

Sunday, May 4 at Cleveland, TBD*

No. 2 Boston vs. No. 7 Orlando

at Boston 103, Orlando 86 (box score)

at Boston 109, Orlando 100 (box score)

Friday at Orlando, 4 p.m., ESPN

Sunday at Orlando, 4 p.m., TNT

Tuesday at Boston, TBD*

Thursday, May 1 at Orlando, TBD*

Saturday, May 3 at Boston, TBD*

No. 3 New York vs. No. 6 Detroit

at New York 123, Detroit 112 (box score)

Detroit 100, at New York 94 (box score)

Thursday at Detroit, 4 p.m., TNT

Sunday at Detroit, 10 a.m., ABC

Tuesday at New York, TBD

Thursday, May 1 at Detroit, TBD*

Saturday, May 3 at New York, TBD*

No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 5 Milwaukee

at Indiana 117, Milwaukee 98 (box score)

at Indiana 123, Milwaukee 115 (box score)

Friday at Milwaukee, 5 p.m., ESPNU/NBA TV

Sunday at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Tuesday at Indiana, TBD*

Friday, May 2 at Milwaukee, TBD*

Sunday, May 4 at Indiana, TBD*

* if necessary

DODGERS

From Jack Harris: So often when the Dodgers needed it last year, Shohei Ohtani could bail them out.

During stretches where they were scuffling at the plate, or battling injuries to the pitching staff, or just not playing with sound fundamentals, it was the superstar slugger who came to their rescue.

At times, he almost seemed to single-handedly carry them with high-leverage, momentum-shifting, season-defining swings.

On Wednesday night at Wrigley Field, with the Dodgers again trying to snap out of an early-season lull, Ohtani came to the plate with the chance to do it again.

Runners were at second and third base in the top of the sixth. The Dodgers were down one run with two out in the inning. And even with first base open, the Chicago Cubs didn’t signal for an intentional walk, allowing left-handed starter Matthew Boyd to face Ohtani for a fourth time.

In the Dodgers’ eventual 7-6 defeat, what ensued became a game-deciding sequence of a very different kind.

Continue reading here

Dodgers box score

MLB scores

MLB standings

ANGELS

Oneil Cruz blasted a 463-foot home run to center field — the fourth longest in MLB this season — and Andrew Heaney retired the first 13 batters he faced to help the Pittsburgh Pirates shut down the Angels 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Heaney (2-1) struck out nine and gave up just one hit in six innings at Angel Stadium.

Heaney struck out the first six batters he faced. He retired the side in order in the third and added two strikeouts in the fourth.

Travis d’Arnaud got the Angels’ first hit in the fifth with a one-out double down the left-field line. Their second hit came with one out in the ninth before Dennis Santana earned his third save by getting Mike Trout to pop out.

Continue reading here

Angels box score

MLB scores

MLB standings

RAMS

From Gary Klein: Matthew Stafford does not play a role in the Rams’ draft process. But “every once in a while,” the veteran quarterback said, the team might ask for his opinion about a prospect.

Stafford, however, does not dig very deep, confident that the Rams’ brain trust will make the right picks.

“I’m excited that I’m not in the green room again,” said Stafford, the top pick in the 2009 draft. “I just get to sit back, relax and see who’s going to be a big, integral part of what we’re doing this year.”

The Rams are entering the draft on a roll. In the last two drafts they selected players such as star receiver Puka Nacua, defensive tackle Kobie Turner, edge rusher Jared Verse and defensive lineman Braden Fiske. All were finalists for the league’s offensive or defensive rookie-of-the-year awards, with Verse winning last year.

Continue reading here

Rams contemplating life after Matthew Stafford, but will they draft a QB at No. 26?

CHARGERS

From Thuc Nhi Nguyen: Compared to his first NFL draft as a general manager when he owned the fifth overall pick, Joe Hortiz’s phone has been eerily silent this draft season. That’s how the Chargers GM knows his strategy is working.

“We’re going to try to pick as late as we can every year,” Hortiz said.

The 22nd pick in Thursday’s draft has attracted fewer trade propositions than last year’s selection, Hortiz acknowledged, but he’s happy to keep picking later in the first round if it means the Chargers can build on last season’s success. Hortiz set the table for the Chargers’ 11-win season by acing his first draft and hopes for an equally impressive encore this week.

The three-day draft brings a rarely seen sparkle to the eye of the former Baltimore Ravens scout. This is, as Hortiz called it, “the scout Super Bowl.”

Continue reading here

Sam Farmer’s final 2025 NFL mock draft

Chargers to kick off NFL preseason in Hall of Fame Game

NHL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE, RESULTS

All times Pacific

First round

Western Conference

Pacific 3 Edmonton vs. Pacific 2 Kings

at Kings 6, Edmonton 5 (summary)

at Kings 6, Edmonton 2 (summary)

Friday at Edmonton, 7 p.m., TNT

Sunday at Edmonton, 6:30 p.m., TBS

Tuesday at Kings, TBD*

Thursday, May 1 at Edmonton, TBD*

Saturday, May 3 at Kings, TBD*

Wild-card 2 St. Louis vs. Central 1 Winnipeg

at Winnipeg 5, St. Louis 3 (summary)

Winnipeg 2, St. Louis 1 (summary)

Thursday at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

Sunday at St. Louis, 10 a.m., TBS

Wednesday at Winnipeg, TBD*

Friday, May 2 at St. Louis, TBD*

Sunday, May 4 at Winnipeg, TBD*

Central 3 Colorado vs. Central 2 Dallas

Colorado 5, at Dallas 1 (summary)

at Dallas 2, Colorado 1 (OT) (summary)

Wednesday at Colorado, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday at Colorado, 6:30 p.m., TBS

Monday at Dallas, TBD

Thursday, May 1 at Colorado, TBD*

Saturday, May 3 at Dallas, TBD*

Wild-card 1 Minnesota vs. Pacific 1 Vegas

at Vegas 4, Minnesota 2 (summary)

Minnesota 5, at Vegas 2 (summary)

Thursday at Minnesota, 6 p.m., TBS

Saturday at Minnesota, 1 p.m., TBS

Tuesday at Vegas, TBD

Thursday, May 1 at Minnesota, TBD*

Saturday, May 3 at Vegas, TBD*

Eastern Conference

Wild-card 2 Ottawa vs. Atlantic 1 Toronto

at Toronto 6, Ottawa 2 (summary)

at Toronto 3, Ottawa 2 (summary)

Thursday at Ottawa, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday at Ottawa, 4 p.m., TBS

Tuesday at Toronto, TBD*

Thursday, May 1 at Ottawa, TBD*

Saturday, May 3 at Toronto, TBD*

Atlantic 3 Florida vs. Atlantic 2 Tampa Bay

Florida 6, at Tampa Bay 2 (summary)

Thursday at Tampa Bay, 3:30 p.m., TBS

Saturday at Florida, 10 a.m., TBS

Monday at Florida, TBD

Wednesday at Tampa Bay, TBD*

Friday, May 2 at Florida, TBD*

Sunday, May 4 at Tampa Bay, TBD*

Wild-card 2 Montreal vs. Metropolitan 1 Washington

at Washington 3, Montreal 2 (OT) (summary)

at Washington 3, Montreal 1 (summary)

Friday at Montreal, 4 p.m., TNT

Sunday at Montreal, 3:30 p.m., TBS

Wednesday at Washington, TBD*

Friday, May 2 at Montreal, TBD*

Sunday, May 4 at Washington, TBD*

Metropolitan 3 New Jersey vs. Metropolitan 2 Carolina

at Carolina 4, New Jersey 1 (summary)

at Carolina 3, New Jersey 1 (summary)

Friday at New Jersey, 5 p.m., TBS

Sunday at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m., TBS

Tuesday at Carolina, TBD*

Friday, May 2 at New Jersey, TBD*

Sunday, May 4 at Carolina, TBD*

* If necessary

THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY

1945 — Albert B. “Happy” Chandler, junior Senator from Kentucky, is elected baseball commissioner by a unanimous vote of the major league club owners. Chandler is elected to a seven-year term and succeeds Kenesaw Mountain Landis, who died in November 1944.

1962 — Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax’s 2nd career 18 strikeout game, in a 10-2 win over Cubs in Chicago.

1963 — Bob Cousy ends his 13-year career by scoring 18 points as the Boston Celtics win their fifth consecutive NBA championship, beating the Lakers 112-109 in Game 6.

1967 — The Philadelphia 76ers win the NBA championship in six games with 125-122 comeback victory over the San Francisco Warriors. Billy Cunningham scores 13 points in the final 12 minutes as the 76ers overcome a five-point deficit entering the fourth quarter.

1974 — Tampa, Fla. is awarded the NFL’s 27th franchise.

1978 — Angels Nolan Ryan strikes out 15 Mariners, 20th time he has 15 in game.

1981 — San Antonio blocks 20 Golden State shots to set NBA regular season game record.

1988 — NFL Draft: Auburn tight end Aundray Bruce first pick by Atlanta Falcons.

1993 — George Branham III becomes the first Black bowler to win a PBA Triple Crown event when he beats Parker Bohn III 227-214 in the Tournament of Champions.

1994 — David Robinson scores 71 points to win the NBA scoring title as the San Antonio Spurs end the regular season with a 112-97 victory over the Clippers. Robinson, the fourth NBA player to score more than 70 points in a game, edges Orlando’s Shaquille O’Neal for the scoring title.

1994 — NFL Draft: Ohio State defensive tackle Dan Wilkinson first pick by Cincinnati Bengals.

1996 — Petr Nedved scores a power-play goal with 44.6 seconds left in the fourth overtime, ending the longest NHL game in 60 years and giving the Pittsburgh Penguins a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals.

2003 — Petr Sykora scores 48 seconds into the fifth overtime as the Ducks outlast Dallas 4-3 to win the opener of the Western Conference semifinal series. The game is the fourth-longest in NHL history.

2004 — NFL Draft: Ole Miss quarterback Eli Manning first pick by San Diego Chargers.

2010 — Jamaican Usain Bolt dazzles a capacity crowd with a lightning-fast final leg, overtaking USA Blue’s Ivory Williams to win the 4x100-meter relay at the Penn Relays. A quartet of Mario Forsythe, Yohan Blake, Marvin Anderson and Bolt finishes in 37.90 seconds for Jamaica Gold, setting a Penn Relays record. Trailing entering the final leg, Bolt takes the handoff and finishes the final 100 meters in an unofficial time of 8.79 seconds.

Compiled by the Associated Press